Column: 2025 NFL Combine participants I can't wait to see in Indianapolis

The Chicago Bears have the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The road to figuring out who that pick will be starts this week in Indianapolis.

But, it's not all about the Bears. There are plenty of players to watch. There are a few I can't wait to see for a myriad of reasons.

Here are the players I can't wait to see in Indianapolis at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Armand Membou & Luther Burden

I covered both Burdan and Membou at Mizzou, and I can tell you they're deserving of being first-round picks.

They're both going to show off in their respective drills. Burden has the best catch radius of any receiver in this draft and Membou is one of the most athletic offensive linemen we'll see with a ceiling that, frankly, we haven't seen yet.

I will gladly watch these two show off their skills one more time before they go pro.

Abdul Carter

Carter is one of the best players in the draft, full stop. He won't be participating in drills as he recovers from an injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff, but he'll have a media session.

Much like Caleb Williams last year, it's worth hearing what Carter has to say as he continues his campaign to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Defensive end Abdul Carter #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions indicating a hold on the offense against the Boise State Broncos during the first half of the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, Expand

All the offensive linemen

This is self-explanatory, I hope.

The Bears need offensive linemen, plural, and what better way to get an idea of who we might be writing about aplenty than by watching who shines at the combine?

Trevor Etienne

If the Bears are in the market for a running back, I wouldn't be surprised if they opted for a player like Etienne. He'd be available on Day 2, and would provide depth for the Bears after they moved on from Khalil Herbert.

Between his time at Georgia and Florida, I've watched Etienne force-feed footballs into plenty of SEC end zones. His brother, Travis, is doing well for himself in Jacksonville.

Give him to Eric Bieniemy and let's see what happens.

Kaleb Johnson

Ditto about Etienne, except with a Chicago twist.

Johnson was so good at Iowa, there was a chance he could have entered the Heisman Trophy race had Ashton Jeanty not been a superhuman crafted in a lab.

Johnson is a St. Rita alumnus, and can be a dynamic player in Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson's offense. Like Etienne, get him in Bieniemy's hands and let's see what they can come up with. Johnson, however, might not be there by the time the Bears pick in the second round, though.

Mitchell Evans

One of my hottest draft takes is that Evans would be a fringe Day 1 draft pick had Notre Dame's offense not gone as follows:

1A, Jeremiyah Love running the ball

1B, Jadarian Price running the ball

1C, Riley Leonard running the ball

Evans blocked for that running offense and has underrated hands. He should get a chance to show off at the combine and improve his stock.

Conveniently, the Bears are in the market for a tight end behind fellow Irish alum Cole Kmet. Perhaps Evans could play Brock Wright's role in Johnson's offense as a backup, do-it-all tight end? Wright is also a Notre Dame alum, but the Irish have been Tight End U for a while now.

Pat Bryant

Zahkari Franklin was one of the best transfer portal acquisitions for Illinois this past year, and Bryant benefited the most from it. Bryant exploded on the scene and became a sure-fire Day 3 draft pick.

Can he make it into Day 2? I don't see why not, but he has to show plenty at the combine and at his Pro Day. It starts this week.

But wait, why not any of the quarterbacks?

Last year, I stood in the scrum waiting for Caleb Williams to speak. The poor guy didn't even get a word off before someone asked if he was afraid to compete because he didn't release his medicals.

Sure, bud.

I'm just glad I don't have to jockey for position this year. Especially since neither quarterback is the consensus No. 1 quarterback, let alone the consensus No. 1 pick.