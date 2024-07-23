Commissioner Tony Petitti opens media days downplaying more Big Ten Expansion to 'get this conference right'

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti started his opening presser at Big Ten Media Days lauding student athletes, but touched on all aspects of college football Tuesday morning.

One of the first items of the day was Petitti announcing Lucas Oil Stadium will host the Big Ten Championship Game through 2028.

He also took time to give women athletes that made multiple record-setting moments in the 2023-2024 season, from Volleyball Day in Nebraska, Iowa women's basketball's run to the national championship game and Caitlin Clark, in general.

"You really can't tell the story of last year in sports without acknowledging the woman who plays right here in Indianapolis," Petitti said.

From there, the focus turned to the sport which is the reason for the transformative nature of college athletics.

Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington joined to be a part of the Big Ten's college football blueprint. Petitti acknowledged the shift in college sports himself.

"Our staff is focused on working with all four institutions, to make sure they hit the ground running this summer," Petitti said. "They join us during the most transformative time in college sports."

But, in that transformative time, he also acknowledged the playing field is different in other parts of America.

For example, the NIL laws in Missouri allow high school athletes to benefit from NIL deals while they're still in high school but signed to play for a Missouri university.

"State and local laws that create unequal playing fields must be addressed," Petitti said. "We are optimistic we will build off the momentum from last year."

Still, those different playing fields don't change the fact the Big Ten now claims both teams that played for a national championship last season.

With the College Football Playoff expanding, there will be more opportunities for Big Ten teams to play for a championship. Now that Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA are in the fold, there will be more Big Ten teams to have a chance to earn a playoff berth.

"College football has never been stronger," Petitti said. "No sport is better at bringing people together than college football."

That's true. College football married the East and West coasts in a new-look college football landscape.

Will there be more to join the Big Ten? Petitti said there's plenty to focus on at home, which now stretches from New York state to Los Angeles.

"We're focused on the 18 right now," Petitti said. "We're really comfortable where we are. We've got to get this conference right."

Part of that is making sure athletes in other sports are thrown to the wayside to put football on the highest pedestal.

Other sports, especially those playing a higher volume of games like softball, baseball, basketball and soccer, will have to travel the country. Petitti said the league has taken that into account.

"Every sport is different," Petitti said. "We start from that place… We've taken a lot of care to minimize travel wherever we can."

Saying the Big Ten is ensuring equality across the handful sports is one thing. Acting on it is another. Petitti did say "it's our responsibility to listen to our student athletes," especially now the league is asking students to travel much more to play their respective sports.

But, when discussing any potential additions in the future, Petitti noted the academic fit is first and foremost, but the questions then venture to "Are you bringing additional value to the conference in football?"

The chance to have as many football teams playing for a championship, especially in a wide open conference in the shadow of Jim Harbaugh's departure and the addition of four new schools.

"I want as many teams competing for a postseason spot," Petitti said. "That's what fans want. Fans want their teams alive as late as possible."

The idea of championships also drives the newest conversation around the Big Ten: championship venues.

Petitti said the league is also hearing from plenty of other cities interested in hosting championships in different sports, especially now the league reaches Los Angeles, Eugene, Oregon, and Seattle to pair with Washington D.C., New York, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Chicago.

"The cities interested in hosting the Big Ten championships has certainly expanded," Petitti said. "It's a really good way to connect the conference."

Connecting the conference from coast to coast. The Big Ten will find out in real time these year what is feasible, and what isn't.

Petitti has to make sure the focus doesn't solely fall on football, but it's hard to blame him for recognizing the league made one of the biggest leaps in college athletics' most important sport.

"The Big Ten Conference has never been stronger," Petitti said.