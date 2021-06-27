Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:06 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County

Connecticut Sun beat Chicago Sky 74-58, snapping the Sky's seven-game win streak

By AP Reporter
Published 
Sky
Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -  DeWanna Bonner hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Brionna Jones added 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun cruised to a 74-58 win over Chicago, snapping the Sky's seven-game win streak. 

Jasmine Thomas had 18 points and three steals and Beatrice Mompremier grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds for Connecticut. 

The Sun limited Chicago to its lowest scoring output of the season on 33.3% shooting overall and 20.8% from 3-point range. 

Connecticut had nine steals and forced 18 turnovers. Quigley and Copper scored 11 points apiece to lead Chicago.

