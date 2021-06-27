Connecticut Sun beat Chicago Sky 74-58, snapping the Sky's seven-game win streak

DeWanna Bonner hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Brionna Jones added 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun cruised to a 74-58 win over Chicago, snapping the Sky's seven-game win streak.

Jasmine Thomas had 18 points and three steals and Beatrice Mompremier grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds for Connecticut.

The Sun limited Chicago to its lowest scoring output of the season on 33.3% shooting overall and 20.8% from 3-point range.

Connecticut had nine steals and forced 18 turnovers. Quigley and Copper scored 11 points apiece to lead Chicago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement



