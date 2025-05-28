Crow-Armstrong homers and Boyd pitches Cubs to 2-1 win over Rockies

article

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his 15th home run, Matthew Boyd tossed six innings of four-hit ball and the Chicago Cubs edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Seiya Suzuki doubled in a run and rookie Matt Shaw had two hits for the NL Central leaders, who have won 10 of 12.

Boyd (5-2) allowed just an unearned run while striking out eight and walking none. Three relievers followed, with Daniel Palencia pitching a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Tyler Freeman had a sacrifice fly for the Rockies, who lost their fifth straight and fell to 9-47 — the worst record in the majors.

Orlando Arcia, who signed with Colorado earlier in the day, singled in his first two at-bats with his new team. Arcia was released by Atlanta on Sunday after batting .194 in 14 games with the Braves.

Tanner Gordon (1-2) permitted two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings for the Rockies.

Boyd retired 13 of his first 14 batters. Arcia singled leading off the third.

Chicago jumped ahead 1-0 in the first on Suzuki’s double to the left-center wall. Crow-Armstrong made it 2-0 in the fourth when he golfed a low curveball down the right-field line.

Key moment

Boyd got through a shaky sixth and exited ahead 2-1. Chicago led 2-0 when Mickey Moniak led off with a single. Jordan Beck followed with a drive to left that Ian Happ caught at the wall. Moniak advanced to third on Boyd’s wild pickoff attempt and scored on Freeman’s sac fly, caught by Crow-Armstrong against the center-field wall.

Key stat

Shaw is 13 for 34 (.382) since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on May 20.

Up next

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-7, 5.86 ERA) faces Mets LHP David Peterson (3-2, 2.79) on Friday in New York.

The Cubs host Cincinnati on Friday. Neither team had announced a scheduled starter.