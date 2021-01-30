Cubs agree to deal with right-hander Trevor Williams

Right-hander Trevor Williams has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, giving the NL Central champions another option for the back end of their rotation.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a physical.

The 28-year-old Williams was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh after he went 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened season.