Cubs beat Angels 4-3 to complete a 3-game series sweep

By Doug Padilla
Published  August 24, 2025 6:20pm CDT
Associated Press
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 24, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Nico Hoerner had an RBI double against former teammate Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep.

Hoerner and Matt Shaw each had two hits in backing right-hander Jameson Taillon (9-6), who allowed one run in five innings as the Cubs improved to 8-2 in winning their third straight series. Right-hander Daniel Palencia worked out of a ninth-inning jam for his 20th save.

Taylor Ward hit his 30th homer for the Angels, who fell to 2-7 since a three-game sweep of the Dodgers.

Hendricks (6-9) gave up four runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings with three walks and two strikeouts in his first start against his former club. He joined the Angels this season after 11 seasons with Chicago, where he played a key role in their 2016 World Series title.

Ward reached 30 homers for the first time in his career with a first-inning blast for a 1-0 lead.

Kyle Tucker had a game-tying RBI single in the third inning and Hoerner had his run-scoring double in the fourth. The Cubs chased Hendricks in the fifth when they got a sacrifice fly from Pete Crow-Armstrong and an RBI single from Carson Kelly for a 4-1 lead.

The Angels pulled within a run in the sixth on an RBI double by Ward and a run-scoring grounder by Luis Rengifo.

Key moment

After he walked the go-ahead run with one out in the ninth, Palencia struck out rookie Christian Moore on a full-count, 99.9-mph fastball, then ended it with a strikeout of Bryce Teodoso.

Key stat

Tucker went 5 for 12 with three home runs and seven RBIs in the series, after he was given a three-game rest against Milwaukee last week,

Up next

Angels RHP Jose Soriano (8-9, 4.00 ERA) will face Texas on Monday.

The Cubs have not named a starter for their series opener at San Francisco on Tuesday.

