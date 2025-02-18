Chicago Cubs to sign Justin Turner after whiffing on Alex Bregman: reports

article

The Brief Justin Turner is set to sign a one-year, $6 million deal with the Chicago Cubs after the team missed out on free agent Alex Bregman. Turner, a two-time All-Star and 2020 World Series champion, brings veteran experience to the Cubs' infield. Despite their strong pursuit of Bregman, Cubs leadership expressed no regrets about their competitive offer.



The Chicago Cubs will sign third-basemen Justin Turner to a one-year deal after failing to sign big-name free agent Alex Bregman, according to multiple reports.

Cubs to sign Justin Turner

By the numbers:

The Athletic's Patrick Mooney reported the Cubs are finalizing a one-year, $6 million deal with Turner.

Turner, 40, split time between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners last season, posting a .259 batting average with 11 home runs in 460 at-bats.

The two-time all-star was a longtime contributor to the Los Angeles Dodgers, including winning a World Series with the club in the 2020 season that was shortened by Covid-19

Behind Turner at third base, the Cubs will have up-and-coming prospect Matt Shaw.

Missing out on Bregman

The backstory:

The Cubs reportedly offered Bregman a four-year-deal that was worth $115 million and included opt-out clauses following the 2026 and 2027 seasons. They lost out to the Boston Red Sox who reportedly inked the former Astros star to a three-year, $120 million deal.

Cubs president Jed Hoyer said he had no regrets after Bregman passed on the offer to play in Chicago, acknowledging the Cubs were competitive and made their best effort.

"We made the best offer that we could make," Hoyer told reporters on Thursday. "Within the structure and our finances, we made the best offer we could make."