Cubs-Mets game postponed today; doubleheader set for Saturday

Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets has been postponed due to weather.

The Cubs announced the game, which was scheduled for 1:20 p.m., will be made up Saturday as part of a split doubleheader.

The second game will be played at 7:05 p.m. after the first game takes place at 1:20 p.m.

The Cubs have lost seven straight, including an 8-0 shutout Thursday night.

Scattered storms are projected all day Friday across the Chicago area.