Cubs put Kris Bryant on 10-day injured list with a sprained finger

article

The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a sprained finger on his left hand.

Bryant also got an injection for his ailing left wrist on Tuesday.

The injuries occurred when he made a diving attempt on Cesar Hernandez's flare to left field in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory at Cleveland on Aug. 12.

The 2016 NL MVP hasn't played since Monday's doubleheader split against St. Louis.

WHITE SOX BELT 6 HOME RUNS, POUND CUBS 10-1

BOTE'S 2 RUN SINGLE PUSHES CUBS TO 4-2 WIN, SPLIT WITH CARDS

Advertisement

YU DARVISH WINS AGAIN AS CUBS BEAT CARDINALS 6-3

