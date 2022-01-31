Cubs remove statues of Billy Williams and Ron Santo from Wrigley, put them in 'temporary storage'

article

The Chicago Cubs removed two statues of legendary players from outside Wrigley Field on Monday.

The Cubs said that the statues of Billy Williams and Ron Santo, which were at the corner of Sheffield and Addison, are being put in temporary storage. The statues will be kept in Comstock Park, Michigan.

The Billy Williams statue was installed at the ballpark in 2010. He played 16 seasons for the Cubs.

The Ron Santo statue was placed there in 2011. Santo played for the Chicago Cubs from 1960 to 1973, then did one season with the Chicago White Sox.

The Cubs said that "more details on when the statues will be returned to Wrigley Field will be provided at a later date."

