Drone lands in outfield at Wrigley Field, causing delay

Published 
Sports
Associated Press
CHICAGO - Umpires hastily cleared the field during a game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night when a small drone flew into Wrigley Field over the bleachers and landed on the grass in deep left center.

As Willson Contreras came to bat with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the game tied at 2, the device was spotted over the left-center stands. Before the drone landed, umpires rushed players into the dugouts.

The blinking drone took off, hovered at about 100 feet, then pulled away and vanished past the vintage center-field scoreboard.

Following a 7-minute delay, Contreras resumed his at-bat and grounded out to end the inning.