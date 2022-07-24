Expand / Collapse search

Dylan Cease goes 6 scoreless innings, Chicago White Sox beat Guardians 6-3

By Andrew Seligman
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press

Chicago matchmaking service offers relief from dating app burnout

Vanessa Sescila, professional matchmaker from It's Just Lunch Chicago, talks about their service and how they help connect Chicagoans with their soulmates.

CHICAGO - Dylan Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury Garcia and AJ Pollock homered, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 to salvage a four-game split. 

Eloy Jimenez went deep in his second straight game, helping the White Sox end a series that was shaping up as a bad one for them on a stronger note. 

The reigning AL Central champions won the second game of Saturday's doubleheader after blowing a 3-0 lead. They jumped on Shane Bieber in this one and finished a stretch of 19 straight games against division opponents at 10-9. 

Chicago scored five in the second on Garcia's two-run homer and Pollock's three-run drive.

 Jimenez made it 6-0 when he connected leading off the sixth.