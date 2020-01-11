Eastern Kentucky 78, SIU-Edwardsville 72

article

Jomaru Brown scored 20 points and Lachlan Anderson added 14 -- both off the bench to lead Eastern Kentucky past SIU-Edwardsville 78-72.

Michael Moreno added 14 and Tre King 12.

Zeke Moore's 3-point play with 23 seconds brought SIU-Edwardsville within 74-72.

After being intentionally fouled, Russhard Cruickshank made two foul shots for a four-point lead.

Shamar Wright missed a 3-point attempt with nine seconds to go, Brown grabbed the rebound and made two from the line to end it.

Tyresse Williford led the Cougars with 20 points, Zeke Moore 17 and Brandon Jackson and Cameron Williams 10 apiece.