Fans swarm Welsh Ryan Arena to see Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes take on Northwestern

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark was in town and her Hawkeyes defeated Northwestern in Evanston on Wednesday night.

Some fans lined up roughly 10 hours before tip-off, all to see Clark from the opposing team grace the court at Welsh Ryan Arena.

The Caitlin Clark effect was in full force in Evanston and the anticipation of watching Clark led to a sellout crowd – a first for Northwestern women's basketball. Single-game tickets were sold out back in October.

Alumni, current students and fans from the region traveled to be at the match.

Inside the arena, there was no shortage of Iowa fans. Students say the Hawkeyes dominated the game.

"As soon as Caitlin stepped out, everyone went, especially on the Iowa side, went really wild," said Northwestern student Shemar Anderson.

The final score was 110 to 74.

It was an exciting night for Clark fans. She also moved up in the scoring ranks and now holds second place on the NCAA women's all-time scoring list.