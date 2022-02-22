Expand / Collapse search
Farrakhan carries Eastern Michigan over Northern Illinois

By AP NEWS
Published 
Northern Illinois
Associated Press

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Noah Farrakhan had a career-high 31 points as Eastern Michigan narrowly defeated Northern Illinois 74-72 on Tuesday night.

Farrakhan made 11 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

Mo Njie had 16 points for Eastern Michigan (10-18, 5-12 Mid-American Conference). Darion Spottsville added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Keshawn Williams had 24 points for the Huskies (8-18, 5-11). Kaleb Thornton and Trendon Hankerson each had 10 points.

The Eagles evened the season series against the Huskies. Northern Illinois defeated Eastern Michigan 77-70 on Jan. 15.