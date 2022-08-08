Field of Dreams Game: Cubs, Reds uniforms unveiled

This year’s Field of Dreams Game will retain the throwback feel of last year’s inaugural Major League Baseball classic.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Monday unveiled throwback uniforms for the upcoming game. Both teams will be sporting threads that would please Moonlight Graham himself.

As FOX Sports reports, the Cubs are combining looks from their late 1920s home jerseys – which will get a cream-colored touch-up as opposed to their original white finish – with the navy cap they wore for road tilts in 1914.

The Reds, meanwhile, are embracing their own retro look with striped unis from 1919.

What is the Field of Dreams Game?

In the 1989 movie ‘Field of Dreams,’ Kevin Costner plays an Iowa farmer who plows under his cornfield and instead builds a baseball field for Shoeless Joe Jackson, Moonlight Graham, and other long-dead baseball players.

Costner’s character, Ray, sees visions of ghosts in the cornfields of the property he owns. The ghosts tell him "if you build it, he will come," referring to Jackson.

Since then, a real baseball field has been built at the site in Dyersville, Iowa. It will play host to its second Major League Baseball game Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports.

