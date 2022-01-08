Expand / Collapse search

Fleury welcomed back to Vegas by adoring fans as Chicago Blackhawks face Vegas Golden Knights

By W.G. Ramirez
Blackhawks
Associated Press
MONTREAL, QC - JUNE 24: Look on Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) at warm-up before the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Semifinals game 6 between the Las Vegas Golden Knights versus the Montreal Canadiens on June 24, 2021, at Bell Centr

LAS VEGAS - Hockey fans in Southern Nevada still love Marc-Andre Fleury. 

The adoration overflowed Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena when the 18-year veteran led the Chicago Blackhawks onto the ice for their game against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights

Fans lined the end boards, pounded the glass, held up signs, and cheered for the man who was the face of the Golden Knights for their first four years in the league. 

The sold-out crowd then erupted when a one-minute tribute video was played just before puck drop.

