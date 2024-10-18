Former Chicago Sky star and WNBA Champion Allie Quigley named to DePaul Athletics Hall of Fame

Former WNBA champion, Chicago Sky star and Illinois basketball icon Alliq Quigley was given another accolade.

Quigley was named to the DePaul Athletics' Hall of Fame Class of 2025, which DePaul announced Friday.

Along with Quigley, DePaul's 2025 Hall of Fame Class includes Lindsay Chouinard Platt (Softball), Drake Diener (Men’s Basketball), Missy Fraser (Women’s Track & Field), Tim Nedow (Men’s Track & Field) and Dr. Robert Hamilton Special Service Award winner, Karen Loiacono.

DePaul has already retired Quigley's jersey.

This is a well-deserved honor for one of the most significant basketball players in northern Illinois history.

Quigley, a Joliet native, was a Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-American player during her time at Joliet Catholic Academy before heading to DePaul. Quigley was an All-State Player in 2004 alongside Naperville and WNBA legend Candace Parker.

Quigley ranks third all-time on the program's career-scoring list with 2,078 career points. She also ranks in the top-10 in 11 statistical categories. With Quigley, DePaul went to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, won 92games and made the Sweet Sixteen in the 2006 NCAA Tournament.

Quigley signed with the Sky ahead of the 2013 season after playing with four teams in four years in the WNBA. That began a Sky tenure where she was a three-time QNBA All-Star, a two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year and a WNBA Champion in 2021.

In her decade with the Sky, Quigley scored 3,723 points, which still stands as the Sky franchise career record.

Quigley departed the Sky after the 2022 season after her wife and Sky teammate Courtney Vandersloot also departed the Sky. Vandersloot left Chicago for the New York Liberty.

Quigley sat out the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but her impact on the basketball scene in Chicago remains immense.