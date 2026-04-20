FOX 32 Chicago final 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Bears round out the defensive line

The 2026 NFL Draft is days away.

We've seen blockbuster trades that have shaken up the first round. We've seen the draft cycle shake up who could get drafted where.

Here's FOX Chicago's final 2026 NFL Mock Draft, predicting the first round with all the draft cycle knowledge we've heard and trades we've seen.

FOX 32 Chicago Final 2026 NFL Mock Draft:

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

This hasn't changed, nor will it. The Raiders signed Kirk Cousins to set an example for Mendoza, who's a stellar student of the game.

2. New York Jets (3-14)

Pick: Arvell Reese, LB – Ohio State

We've gone back and forth between David Bailey and Reese here. In the end, the best player in the draft will head to New York. He's the most versatile defender in the draft, meaning the Jets can take him here and play him wherever needed in the future.

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

Pick: David Bailey, OLB – Texas Tech

Bailey was one of the most productive pass rushers in college football. This draft has an offensive linemen Arizona could consider here in Francis Mauioga, but they could find one in round two. Taking the best edge rusher just makes sense.

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

Pick: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

Tennessee finished 30th in the NFL in points per game, and 28th in points allowed per game. They should be in best player available mode, and head coach Robert Salah gets that player in Styles.

5. New York Giants (4-13)

Pick: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

This is a tough pick to predict. The Giants need an influx of talent, but John Harbaugh has only picked in the top 10 once in his career as a head coach. He took Ronnie Stanley then. He's also taken a safety three times in the first round, and Caleb Downs is as sure of a pick in this draft outside of Jeremiyah Love.

6. Cleveland Browns (5-12)

Pick: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

The Browns are expected to take an offensive tackle and a receiver with their two first-round picks. They take the top tackle in the class here. Keep an eye on the Browns as a potential trade-down target with Dallas.

7. Washington Commanders (5-12)

Pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

Love, Downs and Styles would fit well in Washington, who can just sit and wait for the draft to play out. Here, they choose Love to pair with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

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8. New Orleans Saints (6-11)

Pick: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

With Tate, Love, Downs and Styles off the board, New Orleans can solidify its secondary. Delane to the Saints has been picking up traction since LSU's Pro Day. It checks a lot of boxes, and just makes sense.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

Pick: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami (FL)

The Chiefs could opt for an offensive lineman, but Bain is too good to pass up. Kansas City's defense already has George Karlaftis and Chris Jones on its defensive line.

10. New York Giants (from Cincinnati: 6-11)

Pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

The Bengals traded this pick to the Giants for Dexter Lawrence straight up in a move that tells you how some front offices value this draft class. New York gets the compliment it needs for star receiver Malik Nabers.

11. Miami Dolphins (7-10)

Pick: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

Miami needs skill players. They could go cornerback here, but they need a No. 1 receiver more after trading Jaylen Waddle.

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12. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1)

Pick: Jermond McCoy, CB – Tennessee

The Cowboys could really use a linebacker, and a trade-up for Sonny Styles could be in the cards with two first-round picks. But, landing McCoy to pair with Daron Bland and Cobie Durant gives Dallas its star corner of the future.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta: 8-9)

Pick: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

The Rams could just take the best player available. They have needs, but none of them glaring. Lemon sets the Rams up for life after Davante Adams with a potential quarterback change in the future, too.

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

Pick: Francis Mauioga, OL – Miami (FL)

The consensus is that Baltimore will take an offensive lineman here. It just depends on who it is: Francis Mauioga or Olaivavega Ioane. Mauioga gets the nod as a guy who can play right tackle, but can also project to guard.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Pick: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami (FL)

In the discussion between Keldric Faulk or Mesidor, it's production vs. potential. The Bucs and head coach Todd Bowles take the production here to pair with Yaya Diaby and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis: 8-9)

Pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

This was a spot I assumed the Jets would take a flier on quarterback Ty Simpson. They can live a year with Geno Smith with the 2027 Draft being chock-full of better quarterbacks. They prepare for that pick with this selection, and it's hard to turn down a modern-day tight end to pair with Garrett Wilson.

17. Detroit Lions (9-8)

Pick: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

Should Penei Sewell move to left tackle? Should Freeling line up there? Either way, his versatility will help Detroit make whatever decision feels right.

18. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

Pick: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores gets a safety to use however he sees fit, who also brings solid coverage skills to the Vikings' secondary.

19. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

Pick: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

The Panthers make it two safeties in a row. Carolina added Jaelan Phillips to the pass rush, but needs a safety to pair with Tre'von Moehrig.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay: 9-7-1)

Pick: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech

This is a good spot for our first surprise: Rodriguez is the first linebacker off the board. The Wichita Falls, Texas, native has the production (seven forced fumbles and four interceptions) to downplay any concerns about being undersized at

6-foot-1 and 230 pounds.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Pick: Olaivavega Ioane, OG – Penn State

The Steelers need more wide receivers in Mike McCarthy's system, but trading for Michael Pittman means Pittsburgh can wait until Day Two. Getting an interior lineman is paramount in protecting whoever plays quarterback.

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

Pick: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

The Chargers need guards. Like, badly. But, with Ioane off the board, the Chargers get the 3-technique defensive tackle in the draft.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

Pick: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

The Eagles need to decide if they're moving on from AJ Brown. If so, KC Conception would be a good fit here. But, planning for Lane Johnson's retirement with Miller, who rarely misses time, would also be a good fit at right tackle.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville: 13-4)

Pick: Omar Cooper, WR – Indiana

Cleveland got its offensive tackle in Fano. Now, it gets its receiver with Cooper, who can play inside or outside and pair well with Jerry Jeudy.

25. Chicago Bears (11-6)

Pick: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State

With both Warren-McNeil and Thieneman off the board, the Bears can focus on the defensive line. Zion Young, TJ Warren and Keldric Faulk are all good options.

Here, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen gets a nose tackle to replace Andrew Billings who's only 21 years old and has a whole part of his game he hasn't unlocked yet.

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26. Buffalo Bills (12-5)

Pick: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia

The Bills got their No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore and Bradley Chubb as a pass rusher. Getting Allen to lead the middle of the defense is a short-term upgrade and a long-term piece for the defense.

27. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Pick: Kaydn Proctor, OL – Alabama

Spencer Buford, last year's starting guard, is in Las Vegas and who knows what Trent Williams' long-term future is. Proctor can kick inside at guard with the intention of moving out to tackle.

28. Houston Texans (12-5)

Pick: Christian Miller, DT – Georgia

With McDonald off the board, the Texans get the next best run-stuffing tackle.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (From Los Angeles: 12-5)

Pick: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson are out in Kansas City. The Chiefs need someone in that cornerback room. Brandon Cisse, Colton Hood and D'Angelo Ponds are options on Day Two, because the Chiefs can't ignore Boston here.

30. Miami Dolphins (From Denver: 14-3)

Pick: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State

Jeff Haley is a defensive-minded head coach. His second pick of the first round should net him his cornerback of the future.

31. New England Patriots (14-3)

Pick: Gabe Jacas, EDGE – Illinois

The word out there about Jacas is he's interviewed well and taken top-30 visits to the Patriots and Chargers. His stock gets overshadowed by the likes of the other rushers in this class. It wouldn't be surprising to see his name get called earlier based on his interviews and his underrated Illini career.

32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

Pick: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame

Seattle can do whatever it wants. Including a trade back to get more picks, since they have a league-low four selections. But, knowing how important Kenneth Walker was, the literal Super Bowl MVP, it's easy to see the Seahawks getting their running back of the future in Price.