FOX Sports lists RB Khalil Herbert in a potential trade scenario: Why the Chicago Bears shouldn't trade him

Come Nov. 5, 2024, a decision will be made.

Election Day aside, the Chicago Bears will have to make their own decision: do they make a trade or do they stand pat?

Every year under Poles, the Bears have made a trade at the trade deadline. Last year, the Bears acquired edge rusher Montez Sweat for a second-round pick. The year before, they acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool for a second-round pick.

Should they be sellers this year with a roster that has pieces that could be valuable to other teams?

Fox Sports NFL Reporter Greg Auman listed Herbert as a player who could be a part of a potential trade-deadline scenario. Here's what Auman wrote:

Herbert, 26, rushed for 611 yards last year and has a 4.8-yard career average, but he's a forgotten man in Chicago, running for only 16 yards all season. The Raiders sure could use help at running back, and Herbert has a connection with Vegas offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who used to be the Bears' OC. As long as D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson stay healthy in Chicago, dealing Herbert is getting something for nothing.

Potential match: Herbert to the Raiders, for a 2025 seventh-round pick

This would make sense for a few reasons. First, the Raiders offensive coordinator is ex-Bears' play caller Luke Getsy. He knows Herbert and would be able to use him properly.

Second, the Raiders need running back help. "Need" is an understatement, too.

Alexander Mattison and Zahmir White comprise a struggling backfield in Las Vegas. Adding Herbert would add a versatile running back to the Raiders' depth chart.

But, should the Bears trade Herbert? Here's why it wouldn't be a good idea.

Why the Bears shouldn't trade Khalil Herbert

Herbert has indeed fallen out of the Bears' running back rotation. Signing D'Andre Swift this offseason to a room that already had Roschon Johnson meant someone's carry numbers were going to fall.

So far, that's been Herbert.

In his career, Herbert has carried the ball 372 times for 1,791 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2024, Herbert has carried the ball eight times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

That touchdown was the first offensive touchdown of the year for the Bears.

But, those stats are moot when considering Herbert's value for this current Bears' team. Look no further than Herbert's versatility, which is already giving the Bears plenty even if he's not getting touches on offense.

Ever since Week 2, return man, running back and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has been a healthy scratch after he muffed a kickoff in Week 1 against Tennessee, which led to a turnover and points for the Titans.

Herbert has experience as a kick returner to go along with his offensive abilities. With the Bears seemingly turning the page on Jones as a kick returner, that opens a door for Herbert.

Herbert also recovered an onside kick against the Jaguars on Sunday, meaning he can play on multiple facets of special teams. Earlier this year, Herbert spoke with FOX 32 about the chance to carve out more value with new special teams rules.

Besides, seeing what's happening in Las Vegas should be a factor in keeping Herbert on its own. The Bears have three running backs capable of starting in the NFL on their roster right now; why should they move him for what would be day-three draft capital when he provides immense special teams value as well as offensive value offensive coordinator Shane Waldron can depend on whether Swift or Johnson are hurt.

Or, what if the Bears just need a change of pace in the backfield?

Herbert is about the same size as Swift but is shiftier than Johnson's bruising style. Herbert also has solid hands in the passing game, and can be a bruiser of a back when asked.

Trading that special teams and offensive value for a seventh-round pick would not make any sense for the Bears, especially entering Week 7 when one injury could change the complexion of the running back depth chart.

The Bears saw last year what happens when running back injuries pile up. They turned to fullback Khari Blasingame to close out the win over Washington when Herbert, Johnson and D'Onta Foreman were out or unavailable.

Keeping Herbert helps the Bears be as complete and competitive as possible. At 4-2, that should be the goal instead of stockpiling sixth- or seventh-round selections.