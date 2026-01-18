Grading the Chicago Bears in the Division round against the Los Angeles Rams

Here’s how we graded the Bears in the NFC Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams.

Chicago Bears offense

In a playoff game, the Bears had too many mistakes.

The first drive of the game ended with an interception on fourth and three in Rams’ territory. Two plays before that, Rome Odunze had a touchdown pass from Caleb Williams zip past his hands.

There were other miscues, like Williams scrambling on second down but stepping out of bounds before getting the first down. That led to a three-yard loss on third and one.

The Bears struggled with the Rams’ interior defensive line all night. That front opened lanes for the Rams’ linebackers and safeties to plug the running lanes.

The Bears struggled to adjust.

It came down to one last offensive drive for the Bears to tie the game from midfield.

The Bears tied the game with Williams' massive throw to Cole Kmet, but the offense as a unit made too many mistakes. It's hard to win in the playoffs with a minus-three point differential, dropped passes and missed opportunities.

Grade: C

Chicago Bears defense

The defense has been a liability for the Bears in recent games. It was certainly the case last week, as the Packers led 21-3 at halftime.

That wasn’t the case on Sunday. The defense started strong. That was in large part to the presence of Kyler Gordon, CJ Gardner-Johnson and Jaquan Brisker were shining as defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had the three of them blitzing consistently.

The Bears had four sacks and two forced fumbles heading into the fourth quarter, too. It was a big reason why the Bears held the Rams to just 10 points going into the final frame.

There were a few times when the Bears could have gotten turnovers. At this point, it feels like the Bears are expected to make those plays.

But the defense stood tall, especially in overtime when the defense forced a three and out that gave the Bears a chance to win the game.

It’s hard to argue with the result. Limiting one of the NFL’s best offenses in a playoff game is what the Bears needed.

The offense just needed to return the favor.

Grade: A

Caleb Williams

You cannot count him out.

Fourth and four, with the game and season on the line, and Williams hits Cole Kmet for one of the most immaculate touchdowns the city has ever seen.

Not even the Pope could have intervention that divine.

Before that, it wasn’t a great outing for Williams.

He was intercepted twice for the second week in a row. Rams’ safety Cobie Durant had both interceptions, where the second one was a bad decision by the quarterback.

He floated a pass to Luther Burden III, and Durant made the play.

The Bears fell behind 17-10, which made you wonder if fourth-quarter Caleb had something in store for the Soldier Field crowd. It was going to take an eighth-comeback win if the Bears were going to advance to the NFC championship game.

He needed to make plays. He made a couple, like a 26-yard scramble into Rams’ territory and a toss to Odunze for a needed first down.

That led to the throw.

The most incredible throw you may ever see.

You can never count Williams out when there's time on the clock. He was the reason the Bears were still alive.

But, its' hard to win in the playoffs when the quarterback throws three interceptions.

Grade: B

Jaquan Brisker

The Bears’ fourth-year safety saved one of his best games of the season for the playoffs.

He was tight in coverage and was quick to get to the quarterback on the blitzes he was sent on. He didn’t give up and big plays, and was his usual aggressive self. That was needed in a game where the Bears showed up.

That was the kind of performance the Bears needed from Brisker.

Grade: A

Kyler Gordon

The Bears needed Gordon back.

They got him back.

The Bears’ nickel back was a menace all night. He blitzed and got to Stafford. He was solid in coverage, too. Dennis Allen wanted to use Gordon in a myriad of ways. He teamed Gordon up with CJ Gardner-Johnson in that nickel position to keep the Rams’ offense at bay.

Grade: A