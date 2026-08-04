Grading each of the Chicago White Sox moves at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

The Brief The 2026 MLB Trade Deadline has come and gone. Both teams in Chicago were busy, and they made moves that improved playoff teams. Here's how we evaluate all White Sox trades from deadline day.



It’s been a magical year so far for the Chicago White Sox. In two years, they’re on the cusp of a worst-to-first turnaround after a 121-loss season in 2024.

Whatever the team does from here on out has to capitalize their status as the AL Central leaders needs to coincide with the team that’s in place.

"I really feel like we were able to maintain this belief and magic that’s going on right now," White Sox GM Chris Getz said Monday.

Here’s how we graded each of the White Sox’s trades from the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

White Sox acquire Luis Castillo Mariners

White Sox Acquire: Luis Castillo

Mariners Acquire: Reliever Seranthony Dominguez, outfielder Nolan Jones and catching prospect Boston Smith

The White Sox needed pitching depth. They needed an arm that takes pressure off Anthony Kay, Davis Martin and Sean Burke, who have all pitched over 100 innings this season. They go it in Luis Castillo.

Castillo’s numbers aren’t gaudy – he has a 5.06 ERA this season – but if he eats innings and takes pressure off Burke, Martin and Kay then it accomplishes what the White Sox need. It also moves Erick Fedde to the bullpen.

Castillo is under team control past 2026, but the quality of his pitches has taken a dive. If the White Sox added another quality arm at the deadline, this deal would have a much higher grade.

Adding just Castillo means the White Sox are putting the onus on their coaching staff to help Castillo regain his best still while also looking for improvements by Noah Schultz.

Drew Thorpe might return in 2026, but it’s not fair to place that amount of expectations on his feet as he returns to the game for the first time since 2024. Hagen Smith might earn a call-up, but trusting a rookie when the stakes are higher and the games mean more is a risky decision.

Castillo fills a need. But, the move feels like it would have been better had the Sox added another starting arm alongside him.

Grade: C

White Sox trade for Brazobán

White Sox acquire: Huascar Brazobán

Mets acquire: RHPs Gabe Davis and Zach Franklin

Sure, Gabe Davis is a 6-foot-9 flamethrower whose velocity sits at 94 and 97 miles per hour and has touched 100 at times.

But, Brazobán is a player that helps the 2026 White Sox win the AL Central.

Brazobán’s 2.52 ERA and 1.01 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) are the makings of a high-level reliever. He’s also under team control until 2029 and doesn’t have much mileage on his arm even at 36 years old. He’s been in the majors since 2022.

Now, the White Sox have Brazobán, Grant Taylor, Bryan Hudson and Jordan Hicks highlighting the bullpen. Erick Fedde joins the bullpen now, too.

Adding Brazobán and trading away Seranthony Dominguez is a win for the White Sox.

Grade: A

White Sox acquire Brenton Doyle

White Sox acquire: Outfielder Brenton Doyle.

Rockies acquire: Shortstop Carlos Vielma and right-handed pitcher Mason Adams

This trade makes sense if the White Sox can get Doyle back to his 2024 self, where he hit 24 home runs, drove in 73 RBI and earned a Gold Glove. The

The White Sox DFA’d Everson Pereria to make room for Doyle, meaning Doyle is the backup outfielder now behind Braden Montgomery, Tristan Peters and Sam Antonacci. Andrew Benintendi can play in the outfield but is more of a designated hitter now.

If Doyle provides high-end defensive plays as a defensive sub or as someone who can give Montgomery, Peters or Antonacci the day off then this is a worthwhile trade.

But, trading Mason Adams to acquire him is a difficult sell. Giving up Adams, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the White Sox’ No. 8 overall prospect, for a player that might not stick around for the long-term feels like a lot.

Grade: C

White Sox acquire Joey Bart from Atlanta

White Sox acquire: Catcher Joey Bart

Braves acquire: Pitcher Duncan Davitt

This trade just needed to happen.

With Kyle Teel potentially out for the rest of the season, the White Sox needed another catcher alongside Edgar Quero or Drew Romo. There were talks about potentially

This was a move the White Sox needed to make. Getz did what he had to do without overpaying for a rental catcher.

Grade: C