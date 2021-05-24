Guaranteed Rate Field now allowing 60-percent capacity

Starting Monday, because vaccinations are up and infections are down, Guaranteed Rate Field is now able to allow 24,300 people inside the ballpark.

That is 60-percent of the ballpark's maximum capacity of just over 40,000.

In addition, there is a lot of excitement about the first place Chicago White Sox.

"We're so hot right now. We're doing good," said Michael Vargas, who was attending Monday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

There was also a good deal of excitement and relief that the crowd will resemble a more normal size.

"It's actually a good thing," said Daisy Orozco. "I think we need to be back out here. Kids are loving it. We're happy. We need to be out here, we're ready!"

The increased fan capacity will complement two "vaccinated-only" sections where fans do not have to social distance as long as they show proof of their vaccinations.

"I'm excited about it," Vargas said. "I missed out on a full season last year. Getting back in here is pretty fun."

Also starting Monday, two vaccination sites opened at the ballpark. To encourage fans to get the vaccine, those who get the shot before the game will get a $25 White Sox gift card for use in the stadium.

"I'm excited for more people in the ballpark," said Chris Medina, who was attending his fourth game of the season. "The enthusiasm the prior three games that we've been to was awesome, so I just can't wait to see how it is tonight."

The Cubs will open Wrigley Field to 60-percent capacity when the team returns home this weekend.