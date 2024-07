Here is the complete list of Illinois Olympians competing in Paris 2024

Let the Games begin.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will begin soon, and any Illinois native needing an athlete to cheer for will have 36 athletes to cheer for in Paris.

There are some well-known athletes, such as Chicago native and current Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis, but there are others, like Riverside, Illinois, native, volleyball star and first-time Olympian Dana Rettke, who will get a chance to experience the biggest sports stage the world has to offer.

Here are all the Olympic Athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Games this July and August.

Olympics Athletes from Illinois

SARAH ADAM

SPORT: Wheelchair Rugby

HOMETOWN: Naperville, IL

KORBIN ALBERT

SPORT: Soccer

HOMETOWN: Grayslake, IL

KAMEL BEY

SPORT: Wrestling

HOMETOWN: Bellwood, IL

KENNEDY BLADES

SPORT: Wrestling

HOMETOWN: Chicago, IL

LAUREN CARLINI

SPORT: Volleyball

HOMETOWN: Aurora, IL

PETER CHATAIN

SPORT: Rowing

HOMETOWN: Winnetka, IL

OWEN CRAVENS

SPORT: Paratriathlon

HOMETOWN: Algonquin, IL

ANTHONY DAVIS

Olympian 2012

SPORT: Basketball

HOMETOWN: Chicago, IL

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass against Marcus Morris Sr. #31 of the LA Clippers during the third quarter of the game at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 30, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Expand

MARCO DELAROSA

Paralympian 2016

SPORT: Para Shooting

HOMETOWN: Chicago, IL

LAUREN DOYLE

Olympian 2016, 2020

SPORT: Rugby

HOMETOWN: Boody, IL

IXHELT GONZALEZ

Paralympian 2020

SPORT: Wheelchair Basketball

HOMETOWN: Chicago, IL

KENDALL GRETSCH

Paralympian 2018, 2020, 2022

SPORT: Paratriathlon

HOMETOWN: Downers Grove, IL

EVITA GRISKENAS

Olympian 2020

SPORT: Gymnastics

HOMETOWN: Orland Park, IL

RYAN HELD

Olympian 2016

SPORT: Swimming

HOMETOWN: Springfield, IL

THOMAS JAESCHKE

Olympian 2016, 2020

SPORT: Volleyball

HOMETOWN: Wheaton, IL

JOHN JAYNE

SPORT: Judo

HOMETOWN: Chicago, IL

JEFF JENDRYK

SPORT: Volleyball

HOMETOWN: Wheaton, IL

GRACE JOYCE

SPORT: Rowing

HOMETOWN: Northfield, IL

PAUL JUDA

SPORT: Gymnastics

HOMETOWN: Deerfield, IL

KEEGAN KNOTT

Paralympian 2020

SPORT: Para Swimming

HOMETOWN: Lake Villa, IL

CASEY KRUEGER

Olympian 2020

SPORT: Soccer

HOMETOWN: Naperville, IL

AHALYA LETTENBERGER

Paralympian 2020

SPORT: Para Swimming

HOMETOWN: Glen Ellyn, IL

TORI FRANKLIN

Olympian 2020

SPORT: Track and Field

HOMETOWN: Chicago, IL

COURTNEY LINDSEY

SPORT: Track and Field

HOMETOWN: Rock Island, IL

JEWELL LOYD

Olympian 2020

SPORT: Basketball

HOMETOWN: Lincolnwood, IL

CHUCK MELTON

Paralympian 2016, 2020

SPORT: Wheelchair Rugby

HOMETOWN: Richview, IL

ERIC NEWBY

Paralympian 2016, 2020

SPORT: Wheelchair Rugby

HOMETOWN: Nashville, IL

ANNA PEPLOWSKI

SPORT: Swimming

HOMETOWN: Germantown Hills, IL

JOSEF RAU

SPORT: Wrestling

HOMETOWN: Chicago, IL

ERIN REESE

SPORT: Track and Field

HOMETOWN: Mt. Prospect, IL

DANA RETTKE

SPORT: Volleyball

HOMETOWN: Riverside, IL

KELSEY ROBINSON-COOK

Olympian 2016, 2020

SPORT: Volleyball

HOMETOWN: Bartlett, IL

MAGGIE SHEA

Olympian 2020

SPORT: Sailing

HOMETOWN: Wilmette, IL

GABRIEL SLONINA

SPORT: Soccer

HOMETOWN: Addison, IL

JAYDEN ULRICH

SPORT: Track and Field

HOMETOWN: East Alton, IL

ZACH ZIEMEK

Olympian 2016, 2020

SPORT: Track and Field

HOMETOWN: Itasca, IL