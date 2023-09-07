Here's how to watch, listen and stream Chicago Bears games this season

The Chicago Bears announced the gameday television and radio programming schedule for the 2023 regular season this week.

Here is where you can watch Chicago Bears games this season:

Green Bay Packers in Week 1 - FOX 32 Chicago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 - FOX 32 Chicago

Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 - FOX 32 Chicago

Denver Broncos in Week 4 - CBS

Washington Commanders in Week 5 - Prime Video

Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 - FOX 32 Chicago

Los Vegas Raiders in Week 7 - FOX 32 Chicago

Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 - NBC

New Orleans Saints in Week 9 - CBS

Carolina Panthers in Week 10 - Prime Video

Detroit Lions in Week 11 - FOX 32 Chicago

Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 - ESPN

Week 13 - BYE

Detroit Lions in Week 14 - FOX 32 Chicago

Cleveland Browns in Week 15 - TBD

Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 - FOX 32 Chicago

Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 - CBS

Green Bay Packers in Week 18 - TBD

"We're thrilled to partner with a dynamic lineup of broadcast partners to bring Chicago Bears football to our fans throughout the 2023 season. Our goal is to provide passionate Bears fans with an immersive and comprehensive Bears gameday experience," stated Scott Hagel, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "Our collaboration with FOX 32 Chicago, ESPN Chicago, Latino Mix 93.5 FM and Marquee Sports Network, underscores our dedication to providing top-tier content and facilitating new and exciting ways for our fans to connect with the Chicago Bears."

In addition to the television schedule above, games will also be available on mobile devices for in-market subscribers of NFL+ and will be broadcast on ESPN Chicago 1000 AM, simulcast on 100.3 FM HD2.

For the Spanish language broadcast, you can listen on Latino Mix 93.5 FM.

Fans can also tune in to the Bears Gameday Live Program for pregame coverage on FOX 32 Chicago. The show is hosted by Lou Canellis, Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer.

Orange Friday: How you can support the Bears this season on Good Day Chicago

On Sunday nights, Lou Canellis, Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will have postgame analysis on the Bears Game Night Live program, brought to you by LRS, on FOX 32 Chicago at 10:35 p.m.