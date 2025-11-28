High school football: Campus closure at Illinois State forces IHSA to postpone state finals

The IHSA state football championships will not be played on Saturday, due to Illinois State University closing its campus.

What we know:

The IHSA has announced the four state championship games set for Saturday, Nov. 29, would be postponed "out an abundance of caution." The Class 8A, 7A, 6A and 5A championships were scheduled for Saturday.

ISU announced on Friday that it was closing its campus due to the impending winter storm that is expected to impact the Bloomington-Normal area, as well as significant portions of the state.

The Class 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A title games on Friday, Nov. 28, will not be impacted by the campus closure on Saturday, and will be played as scheduled. The new dates and times for the 8A, 7A, 6A and 5A titles games will be announced at a later date.

According to the release from the IHSA, the IHSA is currently working with leadership at Illinois State to determine the dates and times of the remaining state title games.

What they're saying:

"The postponement of the IHSA Football State Finals is unprecedented in the state playoffs 51-year history," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a release. "All of the competing teams in Class 5A, 6A, 7A and 8A have been alerted that their state championship games will not be played on November 29, but that they will be played in the coming days. We appreciate the patience and understanding of these schools and communities as we work to determine the best and safest solution to rescheduling these contests and crowning state champions in our four largest classes."

2025 IHSA FOOTBALL STATE FINALS

Friday, November, 28

Class 1A | Lena-Winslow 58, Brown County 13

Class 2A | Wilmington vs. Maroa-Forsyth (currently ongoing)

Class 3A | 4:00 PM | Byron vs. Tolono Unity

Class 4A | 7:00 PM | Montini vs. Rochester

Saturday, November 29

Postponed* | 5A | St. Francis vs. Providence Catholic

Postponed* | 6A | Fenwick vs. East St. Louis

Postponed* | 7A | St. Rita vs. Brother Rice

Postponed* | 8A | Mount Carmel vs. Oswego