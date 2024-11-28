How the Chicago Bears' community provides a reprieve for the Havens family's fight with cancer

Life can change in the blink of an eye.

No one knows this more than the Havens family, especially when they got some of the most devastating news a parent fears.

"For him, he was just thinking: "OK, it’s just because I started this new job and I’m on my feet. Nerves,'" Angie Havens said. "He started getting light-headed. That was more later, right before we found out that it was colon cancer."

For the Havens, their family life changed in a blink of an eye nearly three months ago. Their son Zach was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.

Zack is just 27 years old.

"It’s very tough," Josh Havens said. "I wish if anybody got it, I wish it would be me. It’s nothing you can imagine for your kid to have."

While his battle with cancer continues, there’s one thing that’s given Zach joy: watching the Chicago Bears on Sundays.

"Just a moment where he can kinda forget about what’s going on," Josh said. "It’s a part of the day that gets off his mind the cancer."

As the tumor has grown, so have the hospital visits and surgeries.

On Nov. 17th, Zach was life flighted to a hospital in Indianapolis after his fourth surgery in five days. His process in starting chemotherapy is still delayed.

Though the road to beating cancer may be long, the support from fans all over has had an ever-lasting impact.

"They have just come out in all areas and just helped out and donated and it’s been amazing," Angie said. "People we just don’t know. You know you’re a Bears fans, this is important. For Zach to see that, he’s almost in shock that this many people care."

And with Thanksgiving arriving, the Havens are reminded to keep perspective.

"Thankful for our close family and that there is a treatment that they can do for Zach," Josh said. "It’s not the end for him."