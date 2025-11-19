How the Chicago Bears will feel Aaron Rodgers' impact this weekend at Soldier Field

D'Andre Swift is aware of the history that could be at Soldier Field on Sunday.

It's just not any history that benefits his team. In fact, it's the Bears' boogeyman himself. Aaron Rodgers could take the field for the Steelers if he's deemed healthy. Swift knows that history doesn't factor into the present day, but he welcomes it all the same.

"Hopefully he plays," Swift said, "And we handle business like we supposed to."

It's not that simple, though.

To the Chicago Bears, Aaron Rodgers is like heat melting ice, like scissors beating paper and like the royal flush in poker. The quarterback simply wins against Chicago, and this weekend might be a test in how far that reign extends.

This Sunday, Rodgers might not play with a wrist injury, but his impact will be felt regardless, especially if the Bears want to prove they're not the Bears of old.

It's not just on the field, but within the Bears' current organization where their own quarterback tries to take from Rodgers' game.

Big picture view:

Rodgers is 24-5 all-time vs. the Chicago Bears. He rushed for a touchdown during the Packers' win over the Bears on Oct. 17, 2021. He made a point to look at the sidelines, addressing all Bears fans everywhere, saying "I still own you!"

That's not untrue. Rodgers has thrown 67 touchdowns against the Bears. Since 1988, only two quarterbacks have thrown at least 67 touchdowns FOR the Chicago Bears: Jay Cutler and Jim McMahon.

Rodgers, at this locker in Pittsburgh, played coy to the idea of returning to Soldier Field.

"There’s incentive for every opponent, but I have enjoyed many a Sunday and Monday and many Thursdays in that city," Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday. "It’s a great sports town, phenomenal sports fans, and a great place to play."

What would easily separate the present-day Bears from their predecessors is a win over Rodgers. That has not happened since 2018, when the Bears beat the Packers 24-17 in December to win the NFC North.

Beating Rodgers would make it clear the Bears truly are different, no matter how old he is or who he plays for.

The Bears' defense understands the assignment, too. To prove their worth, they need to beat a Steelers team that's leading the AFC North. Even if this is a testament to Rodgers' career longevity.

Bears cornerbacks coach Al Harris, a former All-Pro cornerback for the Packers, knew how talented Rodgers was from the beginning when he was sitting behind Brett Favre.

"He was on the bench, but for me as a player he was the scout team quarterback," Harris said on Nov. 20. "I saw it earlier. I saw the no-look passes, the arm talent. I saw this movie early."

That kind of experienced quarterback can pick apart the Bears if they're not careful. Joe Flacco did it earlier this season, and Rodgers is a surefire Hall of Fame player.

"We are who we are, and we do what we do," Harris said. "We got to prepare for him. He has to prepare for what we do."

Harris has his players looking forward to the challenge, too.

"Everybody on this defense and this team wants to play Aaron Rodgers," Byard said. "I expect him to be there."

The other side:

When the Bears drafted Caleb Williams, he mentioned how he idolized Rodgers.

"I was an Aaron Rodgers fan," Williams told NBC's Maria Taylor during his rookie season. "Being able to be a complete QB is what everyone dreams and aspires to be, it's something I'm working my hardest to be, to the most complete that I can be and play this game from above the shoulders and when the play breaks down, it's time to go make magic."

Now, Williams will get a chance to face the quarterback he's modeled his game after as an NFL quarterback.

The second-year quarterback reflected on what the quarterback in year 20 does so well.

"The way he's been able to spin the ball and put the ball in different places, whether on the running in the pocket, that's something I probably would say," Williams said.

Mission accomplished. Williams is one of the best quarterback in the league in terms of avoiding pressure and avoiding sacks. That was evident against the Vikings, when Minnesota blitzed him constantly.

Williams said when the game is on, he won't be thinking about facing off against Rodgers. After the game is when he can interact with him and maybe ask for a pointer or two.

"There’s probably only a couple of quarterbacks in the world that have been able to spin the ball the way that he does," Williams said on Wednesday. "Growing up as a kid when you find and realize how hard it is to play this position, you admire some of the things he's been able to do over the long career he has had."