How Notre Dame top-10 draft pick prospect Joe Alt is approaching NFL Draft prep

Not much is going to change with Joe Alt through March and into April.

Notre Dame's best NFL Draft prospect, arguably the best left tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft, is going to stay grounded.

He's going to keep working on his craft.

"Just continue to be who I am and continue to keep what's important to me," Alt said. "Keep working hard, keep my head down."

Alt went to work on Thursday morning.

At Notre Dame's pro day, he worked out in front of NFL scouts and coaches, including Chicago Bears' offense line coach Chris Morgan.

Alt is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Teams like Tennessee and the New York Giants need offensive line help. Alt would be a perfect addition to solidify the left side of an NFL offensive line.

He's the latest in a line of Irish offensive linemen to get selected with a high pick in the draft.

Mike McGlinchey was selected with the ninth overall selection by the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. Ronnie Stanley was selected sixth overall in 2016. Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hainsey, Aaron Banks and Jarrett Patterson were have also been taken in various rounds of NFL Drafts.

If it weren't for the three talented quarterback prospects in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, along with the top wide receiver prospects in Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, Alt might slide into the top five.

He's already on team's draft boards. Alt met with the Bears at the NFL Combine, making him a player on the Bears' draft board. That was solidified when Morgan ran through drills with Alt on Thursday, too.

All of that isn't what's on Alt's mind, however.

At his pro day, Alt explained his thought process.

If he's not focused on getting better, he'll never reach where he wants to be.

"Know that if you're not getting better everyday, you're getting worse," Alt said. "That's something that I've taken to heart and just continue to work on."