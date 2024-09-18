How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears are looking to get back on track, and they'll have to travel one state over for the chance to do it.

Week 3's opponent is the Indianapolis Colts, who are fresh off a loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Here's how to watch the Bears' road test against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

TV: FOX

Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

SIRIUS XM RADIO: Channel 160 or 382

The Bears and Colts will be broadcast on CBS, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Andrew Catalon will have the play-by-play call with Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty as analysts will have the call on CBS, with AJ Ross reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Time: Noon CDT

It's another game where two young quarterbacks will square off. Caleb Williams will take center stage against Colts' second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Williams is coming off his first-career multi-interception game where he was pressured 36 times. The Bears can't afford that to happen again to their young quarterback as he tries to get into a passing rhythm.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule