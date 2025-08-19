How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears wrap up their 2025 preseason schedule on the road Friday.

They’ll head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their final preseason game of 2025. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CT.

Here’s how you can watch the Bears face the Chiefs in their last tune-up before the regular season.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

You can catch the Bears and Chiefs right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available to stream in the Chicagoland area on the live stream on our website, Fox32Chicago.com and on the FOX Local live stream. However, viewership on Fox32Chicago.com and FOX Local will be restricted to the Chicagoland area.

Adam Amin and Jim Miller will be on the call on FOX 32, while Stacey Dales and FOX 32's Lou Canellis will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs start time

Date: Friday, Aug. 22

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Time: 7:20 p.m. CDT

This will be the last game for the Bears to test their roster. Any players that want to make a lasting impression on this coaching staff will need to do so against the Chiefs. The Bears starters might play, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his starters will play on Friday, but it might not be for a long period of time.

It's worth watching players like Ian Wheeler and Brittain Brown, as well as members of the defensive line, where injuries are hitting those positions the most.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Preseason Week 1: Chicago Bears 24, Miami Dolphins 24

Preseason Week 2: Chicago Bears 38, Buffalo Bills 0

Preseason Week 3: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Week 2: @ Detroit Lions

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions