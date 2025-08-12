How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears continue their preseason slate with a Super Bowl contender.

The Bears will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, welcoming their second AFC East opponent to Chicago for some preseason action.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Bills on Sunday, which is the Bears' second of two preseason games at Soldier Field.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: FOX Sports live or the FOX Sports app

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

The Bears and Bills will square off on FOX Sports' broadcast of the Week 2 preseason game.

Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play duties, Steve Tasker will be the color analyst and Maddy Glab will be the sideline reporter. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills start time

Date: Sunday, Aug. 17

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: 7 p.m.CDT

The Bears ended Week 1 of the preseason in a 24-24 tie with Miami. However, Caleb Williams and a majority of the Bears' starters did not play in the tie. It remains to be seen if Williams and some starters will play against the Bills.

The Bills will provide a healthy test for the Bears in multiple ways. First, the two teams will compete in a joint practice on Friday. Then, they'll play on FOX's national broadcast. The Bills are a Super Bowl contender, narrowly falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game last season. It'll be another chance for Bears head coach Ben Johnson to see where his offense is at as Week 1 approaches.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Preseason Week 1: Chicago Bears 24, Miami Dolphins 24

Preseason Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills

Preseason Week 3: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Week 2: @ Detroit Lions

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions