How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Chicago Bears continue their preseason slate with a Super Bowl contender.
The Bears will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, welcoming their second AFC East opponent to Chicago for some preseason action.
Here's how to watch the Bears against the Bills on Sunday, which is the Bears' second of two preseason games at Soldier Field.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills
TV: FOX 32 WFLD
Stream: FOX Sports live or the FOX Sports app
Radio: ESPN 1000
National Radio: Westwood One
The Bears and Bills will square off on FOX Sports' broadcast of the Week 2 preseason game.
Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play duties, Steve Tasker will be the color analyst and Maddy Glab will be the sideline reporter. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills start time
Date: Sunday, Aug. 17
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
Time: 7 p.m.CDT
The Bears ended Week 1 of the preseason in a 24-24 tie with Miami. However, Caleb Williams and a majority of the Bears' starters did not play in the tie. It remains to be seen if Williams and some starters will play against the Bills.
The Bills will provide a healthy test for the Bears in multiple ways. First, the two teams will compete in a joint practice on Friday. Then, they'll play on FOX's national broadcast. The Bills are a Super Bowl contender, narrowly falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game last season. It'll be another chance for Bears head coach Ben Johnson to see where his offense is at as Week 1 approaches.
Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule
Preseason Week 1: Chicago Bears 24, Miami Dolphins 24
Preseason Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills
Preseason Week 3: @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)
Week 2: @ Detroit Lions
Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)
Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens
Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 10: vs. New York Giants
Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings
Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)
Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers
Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)
Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)
Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions