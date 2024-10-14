Chicago Sports Network: Here's how to watch Bulls, Blackhawks

Sports fans in Chicago have a new destination for watching their favorite teams.

The Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) launched earlier this month as the new home for the Chicago Bulls, White Sox and Blackhawks.

As of now, fans can catch Bulls and Blackhawks games on DirectTV, DirectTV Stream and RCN.

Negotiations are still underway with Comcast, meaning fans using that service will have to wait until a deal is reached to access broadcasts of their favorite teams.

At this time, no deal has been made with Fubo, Hulu or YouTube TV.

How to watch the Chicago Bulls

TV: Chicago Sports Network (Check your local listings)

Stream:

Radio: 670 The Score

On CHSN, Adam Amin will have play-by-play duties and former Bull Stacey King will handle commentary.

On 670 The Score, Chuck Swirsky is the play-by-play broadcaster. Joining Swirsky are color commentator Bill Wennington and pregame, postgame and halftime show host Steve Kashul.

How to watch the Chicago Blackhawks

TV: Chicago Sports Network (Check your local listings)

Stream: ESPN+ (when games are on ESPN)

Radio: 720 WGN

On CHSN, Rick Ball is in his first season as the team's play-by-play announcer. Color analyst Darren Pang joins Ball.

On 720 WGN, John serves as the play-by-play man and Troy Murray is the color commentator.