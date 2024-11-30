IHSA state football championships: scores and results from title games

Here are the final scores, recaps and our players of the game from each state championship game at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium.

1A State Championship

Althoff-Catholic 57, Lena-Winslow 14

In the first game of the day, Oregon commit Dierre Hill Jr. was the best player for the entire day.

Hill rushed for 438 yards and six touchdowns as Althoff-Catholic won in a blowout win. Not to be outdone, Hill also added an 80 receiving touchdown with 1:34 left in the first half.

Hill capped the scoring with a 49-yard rushing touchdown with two minutes left in the game.

Player of the Game: Dierre Hill Jr., Althoff-Catholic

2A State Championship

Chicago Christian 47, Maroa-Forsyth 0

Christian Flutman was responsible for five total touchdowns, two through the air and three on the ground, as Chicago Christian claimed the 2A title in dominant fashion.

Chicago Christian led 21-0 at halftime, but turned a three-score lead into a rout with 26 second-half points.

Player of the Game: Christian Flutman, Chicago Christian

3A State Championship

Montini 49, Monticello 8

Jeremiah Peterson rushed for 134 yards and Israel Abrams threw for 225 yards as Montini methodically scored in every quarter to claim the 3A state title.

Peterson scored the game's first touchdown on a five-yard plunge, and Abrams threw for touchdowns of 53, 49 and 70 yards. Peterson and Abrams connected on the 49-yard score.

Brody Boyer added a sack and Max Bell intercepted a pass as Montini's defense took care of their end of the game.

Players of the Game: Israel Abrams and Jeremiah Peterson, Montini

4A State Championship

Chicago (DePaul) 40, Mt. Zion 6

Nick Martinez broke the century mark on the ground and scored three touchdowns as DePaul ran away with the 4A State Championship.

Martinez scored the first, third and fourth touchdowns of the game as DePaul led 27-0 midway through the third quarter.

Nicholas Hathcoat was active on both sides of the ball, intercepting a pass, rushing for 91 yards and rushing for a touchdown. Also on defense for DePaul, Gianni Giunta recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and Michael Casper recorded 1.5 sacks.

Player of the Game: Nick Martinez, Chicago (DePaul)