Illini football: How Josh Kreutz, son of Bears great Olin Kreutz, is making a name for himself at Illinois

For someone like Illinois quarterback Luke Altmeyer, a Chicago media tour could be overwhelming. Especially for the Starkville, Mississippi, native.

While it was the first Chicago media tour for Illini center Josh Kreutz, he was still familiar with the scene. The Bannockburn, Illinois, native saw plenty of football in Chicago when he went to watch his dad, Olin Kreutz, play for the Chicago Bears.

With the Illini enjoying the spoils and the attention of a 10-win season that ended with a Cheez-It Bowl win over South Carolina, spending time with fans is part of it all.

No offense to those at Wrigley Field for Illini Night on Tuesday, but Kreutz's mind was on what he loves doing the most.

"To be honest, for myself, I'd rather be working out. I'd rather be training," Kreutz said. "I love to work out, I love to train. I love watching film. I love all that stuff."

Kreutz is going into his senior season at Illinois. He set out to make a name for himself. He doesn't want to be handed anything because his dad was an All-Pro with the Bears.

Heading into 2025 as a two-time Big Ten Honorable Mention, Kreutz is on the right path. He'll be the centerpiece of an offensive line that returns JD Davis and Josh Gesky, who are also All-Big Ten offensive linemen.

In 2025, he could make his quest to make a name for himself into becoming a household name for Big Ten programs and NFL scouts.

"It was very clear early on he wanted to make a name for himself and be him," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said.

Making his own name:

Kreutz came to Illinois as a legacy player.

His dad, Olin, needs no introduction in Chicago. He was the last Bears offensive lineman to earn All-Pro honors in the NFL.

Following in those footsteps is plenty of pressure. It's why Josh Kreutz wants to be his own player and his own person.

"I'm just trying to make my way," Kreutz said, "just trying to do the best I can."

Sitting on the cusp of being an All-Big Ten offensive lineman for a third-straight season, Kreutz's presence could be a reason the Illini take the next step as a team. Instead of winning a bowl game, they could be bound for the College Football Playoff.

To get there, Kreutz aims to alleviate all the pressure he can.

"The next step for me is not putting any labels on it," Kreutz said. "I just need to get better. I need to be the best center I can be for this team to help us take another step."

While he draws inspiration from his dad, Kreutz also learns from Bielema and other coaches on his football journey.

It's what makes Kreutz his own person.

"The way the team is structured and the way we do things at Illinois," Kreutz said. "I think he's an influence in that way. Like we go over so much stuff during the week."

What they're saying:

Gesky and Kreutz share similar experiences. They're both Illinois natives and they both have football legacies, as Gesky's dad, Joel, was a two-time letterwinner at Nebraska.

Gesky sees what makes Kreutz special up close. Literally, as the two share a huddle, an offensive line position room and spots on the line.

What immediately stands out Kreutz's intelligence.

"He's obviously, with his dad, very smart with football," Gesky said. "His football IQ is off the charts, in my opinion. It's like he sees things that I might not see, and it's great that he sees those, that he calls him out and that we work a great combo together."

Kreutz's intelligence impresses his teammates off the field. But when Kreutz gets on the field, his teammates see the physicality he plays with.

"He's always going to be getting down and gritty," Gesky said. "He's going to be trying to attack people, and I love that."

This adds up.

Bringing intelligence and physicality to the Illinois offensive line is contagious, especially for a team that's trying not to be complacent as they come off their best season in over a decade. To continue that success, the Illini can turn to Kreutz.

He won't compare himself to others. He's only worried about what he can do to be better. That's an example the rest of the team doesn't over look.

"I'm gonna give it my all no matter what," Kreutz said. "I'll do anything the team needs."