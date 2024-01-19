Illinois basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. granted injunction that lifts indefinite suspension

Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. was granted a preliminary injunction against the University of Illinois Friday, which lifts the indefinite suspension the University of Illinois levied on him earlier in January.

United States District Court Judge Colleen Lawless granted Shannon his injunction Friday.

In late 2023, Shannon Jr. was suspended by the University of Illinois for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at an event in Lawrence, Kan., on Sept. 9.

Judge Lawless ruled that any of Shannon's potential losses in terms of a NBA career, NIL deal, and ability to support his family are difficult to quantify financially. However, she ruled Shannon's potential losses are more than speculative.

In the ruling, Judge Lawless wrote "The Court further finds that Plaintiff has no adequate remedy at law and will suffer irreparable harm without an injunction."

Shannon Jr. sought a temporary restraining order on Jan. 8 against the university in an attempt to be reinstated.

The Lawrence Police Department put out a warrant for Shannon’s arrest on Dec. 27 for the alleged incident in September 2023, and Shannon turned himself in to police in Lawrence on Dec. 28. He was suspended from the team on Dec. 28.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to re-join my teammates and get back to work," Shannon Jr. wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.