Expand / Collapse search

Illinois defeats Minnesota 14-6

By Dave Campbell
Published 
University of Illinois
Associated Press

Sisters break barriers by becoming standout kickers on Chicago high school football teams

Mia and Sissi Loza, kickers for varsity and JV football teams at De La Salle Institute, talk about how they started playing football and their historic accomplishments on the field.

MINNEAPOLIS - The Illinois defense delivered six sacks and two interceptions of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on the way to a 14-6 victory. 

Chase Brown rushed 33 times for 150 yards for the Illini

Kerby Joseph picked off Morgan at the Illini 45-yard line with 38 seconds left. That halted the rally by the Gophers and stopped their four-game winning streak cold. 

Minnesota fell to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Illinois is 4-6 and 3-4. Brandon Peters was as sharp as he needed to be with 80 yards passing and a touchdown for Illinois.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP