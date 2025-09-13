Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 3 Sept. 12 statewide
Here are the scores and results from the third week of the 2025 high school football season in Illinois.
Amboy 56, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 6
Annawan-Wethersfield 48, United 6
Antioch 47, Grayslake Central 0
Argenta (A.-Oreana) 45, Arcola 7
Arlington Heights (Hersey) 48, Maine West 0
Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 35, Cumberland 20
Athens 33, Pleasant Plains 19
Aurora (A. Christian) 63, St Edward 0
Aurora (Marmion Academy) 28, Arlington Heights (St. Viator) 0
Barrington 51, Glenbrook South 31
Batavia 41, Glenbard North 13, OT
Belleville (East) 31, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 17
Bensenville (Fenton) 55, Elmwood Park 6
Benton 42, Murphysboro 7
Bishop Gorman (NV), Nev. 35, East Saint Louis 10
Bishop McNamara 52, Christ the King 6
Bloomington 48, Manual 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 6
Buffalo Grove 27, Deerfield 24
Carrollton 13, Greenfield-Northwestern 7
Carterville 49, Charleston 13
Cary-Grove 36, McHenry 23
Central 21, Algonquin (Jacobs) 12
Central 44, Triopia 0
Central 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Central Catholic 34, Unity 27
Columbia 54, Red Bud 13
Crete-Monee 49, Thornton 6
DePaul 43, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 19
Dixon 70, Rock Falls 0
Downers Grove North 9, Hinsdale Central 7
Du Quoin 47, Herrin 6
Dundee-Crown 56, Crystal Lake Central 8
Dunlap 28, Pekin (IL) 27, OT
Durand-Pecatonica 55, Morrison 7
East Moline (United) 56, Galesburg 16
Effingham 24, Mater Dei 14
Fairfield 24, Eldorado 12
Farmington 38, Eureka 0
Fenwick 43, Joliet Catholic 26
Flanagan-Cornell 60, Galva 25
Flora 35, Christopher 22
Forreston 36, Fulton 28
Frankfort 33, Chester 29
Freeburg 22, Taylorville 14
Fremd 34, Evanston 7
Galena 27, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 16
Geneseo 45, Rock Island 10
Genoa-Kingston 48, Winnebago 21
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, Le Roy 12
Glenbard East 30, Bartlett 15
Glenbard South 34, West Chicago 27
Glenbard West 26, OPRF 7
Glenbrook North 31, Elk Grove 13
Grayslake North 21, Round Lake 7
Hamilton County 32, Carmi-White County 16
Herscher 28, Manteno 23
Heyworth 48, Carlyle 0
Hinsdale South 34, Proviso East 14
Hoffman Estates 28, New Trier 21
Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Lockport 13
Hope 47, Marian 7
ICCP 33, St Ignatius 12
Jackson, Mo. 33, Edwardsville 28
Jersey 45, Harrisburg 14
Johnston City 58, Albion (Edwards County) 14
Kaneland 35, DeKalb 7
La Salle-Peru 41, Ottawa 24
Lake Zurich 48, Waukegan 0
Lakes 20, Grant 18
Lane Tech 30, Lincoln Park 0
Lena-Winslow 20, Rochelle 7
Lincoln Way Central 43, Stagg 0
Lincoln Way West 17, Andrew 7
Lincoln-Way East 56, Neuqua Valley 7
Loyola 43, St. Francis 21
Lyons 55, Berwyn-Cicero (Morton) 0
Macomb 27, Illini West 6
Mahomet-Seymour 45, Sycamore 16
Maine South 52, Palatine 6
Marion 56, Mt Vernon 21
Maroa-Forsyth 48, Auburn 14
Marshall 34, Paris 30
Mascoutah 36, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 0
Massac County 42, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 0
Montini Catholic 28, Marist 21
Morton 49, Canton 0
Mt Carmel 42, Nazareth 23
Mt Prospect (Prospect) 60, Niles West 7
Mt Zion 38, Central 28
Mt. Carmel 41, Robinson 13
Naperville North 35, Aurora (Metea Valley) 14
Nashville 62, Wesclin 41
Normal 55, Urbana 7
Normal West 49, Danville 6
Olney 57, Lawrenceville 14
Olympia 60, Pittsfield 20
Orangeville 46, River Ridge 20
Oswego 42, Bolingbrook 7
Oswego East 21, Plainfield North 9
PORTA 19, New Berlin 6
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Pontiac 22
Plainfield East 55, Joliet Central 6
Polo 30, West Carroll 20
Prairie Ridge 52, Hampshire 21
Providence 35, Carmel 28
Quincy 49, Rock Island (Alleman) 0
Red Hill 14, Sesser-Valier 6
Reed-Custer 28, Streator 21
Rochester 56, Lincoln 0
Rockridge 49, Riverdale 21
Rolling Meadows 55, Niles North 0
Romeoville 32, Plainfield Central 16
Roxana 40, Bethalto (Civic Memorial) 13
Rushville-Industry 40, Princeville 34, OT
Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville 20
Salt Fork 47, Iroquois West 7
Sandburg 5, Naperville Central 3
Sandwich 32, Plano 30
Schaumburg 26, Highland Park 24
Seneca 50, Clinton 0
Sparta 36, Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 30
St Charles North 10, Geneva 7
St. Laurence 15, Notre Dame 14
Stark County 42, Havana 36
Stevenson 31, Libertyville 6
Stockton 48, Dakota 8
Tremont 42, Fieldcrest 14
Triad 14, Alton 0
Tuscola 28, Tri-Valley 27
Unity 40, Beardstown 19
University 28, MacArthur 27
Vandalia 40, Pana 26
Villa Grove/Heritage 1, Cerro Gordo 0
Washington 24, Metamora 0
West Hancock 28, Abingdon (A.-Avon) 26
Westville 63, Momence 18
Wheaton Academy 49, Chicago Christian 14
Wheaton North 30, Lake Park 20
Williamsville 48, Riverton 0
Willowbrook 40, Leyden 8
Wilmington 41, Peotone 13
York 49, Proviso West 14
Yorkville 14, Minooka 13