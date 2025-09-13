Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 3 Sept. 12 statewide

By Associated Press
Published  September 13, 2025 12:56am CDT
High School Sports
Associated Press
Joe Horeni previews Downers Grove North vs. Hinsdale Central | ChicagoLIVE

Downers Grove North is 2-0, coming off a 55-14 win over Downers Grove South last Friday. Trojans head coach Joe Horeni previews his Friday night game vs. Hinsdale Central.

Here are the scores and results from the third week of the 2025 high school football season in Illinois.

Illinois high school football scores and results WEek 3

Amboy 56, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 6

Annawan-Wethersfield 48, United 6

Antioch 47, Grayslake Central 0

Argenta (A.-Oreana) 45, Arcola 7

Arlington Heights (Hersey) 48, Maine West 0

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 35, Cumberland 20

Athens 33, Pleasant Plains 19

Aurora (A. Christian) 63, St Edward 0

Aurora (Marmion Academy) 28, Arlington Heights (St. Viator) 0

Barrington 51, Glenbrook South 31

Batavia 41, Glenbard North 13, OT

Belleville (East) 31, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 17

Bensenville (Fenton) 55, Elmwood Park 6

Benton 42, Murphysboro 7

Bishop Gorman (NV), Nev. 35, East Saint Louis 10

Bishop McNamara 52, Christ the King 6

Bloomington 48, Manual 6

Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 6

Buffalo Grove 27, Deerfield 24

Carrollton 13, Greenfield-Northwestern 7

Carterville 49, Charleston 13

Cary-Grove 36, McHenry 23

Central 21, Algonquin (Jacobs) 12

Central 44, Triopia 0

Central 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Central Catholic 34, Unity 27

Columbia 54, Red Bud 13

Crete-Monee 49, Thornton 6

DePaul 43, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 19

Dixon 70, Rock Falls 0

Downers Grove North 9, Hinsdale Central 7

Du Quoin 47, Herrin 6

Dundee-Crown 56, Crystal Lake Central 8

Dunlap 28, Pekin (IL) 27, OT

Durand-Pecatonica 55, Morrison 7

East Moline (United) 56, Galesburg 16

Effingham 24, Mater Dei 14

Fairfield 24, Eldorado 12

Farmington 38, Eureka 0

Fenwick 43, Joliet Catholic 26

Flanagan-Cornell 60, Galva 25

Flora 35, Christopher 22

Forreston 36, Fulton 28

Frankfort 33, Chester 29

Freeburg 22, Taylorville 14

Fremd 34, Evanston 7

Galena 27, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 16

Geneseo 45, Rock Island 10

Genoa-Kingston 48, Winnebago 21

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, Le Roy 12

Glenbard East 30, Bartlett 15

Glenbard South 34, West Chicago 27

Glenbard West 26, OPRF 7

Glenbrook North 31, Elk Grove 13

Grayslake North 21, Round Lake 7

Hamilton County 32, Carmi-White County 16

Herscher 28, Manteno 23

Heyworth 48, Carlyle 0

Hinsdale South 34, Proviso East 14

Hoffman Estates 28, New Trier 21

Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Lockport 13

Hope 47, Marian 7

ICCP 33, St Ignatius 12

Jackson, Mo. 33, Edwardsville 28

Jersey 45, Harrisburg 14

Johnston City 58, Albion (Edwards County) 14

Kaneland 35, DeKalb 7

La Salle-Peru 41, Ottawa 24

Lake Zurich 48, Waukegan 0

Lakes 20, Grant 18

Lane Tech 30, Lincoln Park 0

Lena-Winslow 20, Rochelle 7

Lincoln Way Central 43, Stagg 0

Lincoln Way West 17, Andrew 7

Lincoln-Way East 56, Neuqua Valley 7

Loyola 43, St. Francis 21

Lyons 55, Berwyn-Cicero (Morton) 0

Macomb 27, Illini West 6

Mahomet-Seymour 45, Sycamore 16

Maine South 52, Palatine 6

Marion 56, Mt Vernon 21

Maroa-Forsyth 48, Auburn 14

Marshall 34, Paris 30

Mascoutah 36, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 0

Massac County 42, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 0

Montini Catholic 28, Marist 21

Morton 49, Canton 0

Mt Carmel 42, Nazareth 23

Mt Prospect (Prospect) 60, Niles West 7

Mt Zion 38, Central 28

Mt. Carmel 41, Robinson 13

Naperville North 35, Aurora (Metea Valley) 14

Nashville 62, Wesclin 41

Normal 55, Urbana 7

Normal West 49, Danville 6

Olney 57, Lawrenceville 14

Olympia 60, Pittsfield 20

Orangeville 46, River Ridge 20

Oswego 42, Bolingbrook 7

Oswego East 21, Plainfield North 9

PORTA 19, New Berlin 6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Pontiac 22

Plainfield East 55, Joliet Central 6

Polo 30, West Carroll 20

Prairie Ridge 52, Hampshire 21

Providence 35, Carmel 28

Quincy 49, Rock Island (Alleman) 0

Red Hill 14, Sesser-Valier 6

Reed-Custer 28, Streator 21

Rochester 56, Lincoln 0

Rockridge 49, Riverdale 21

Rolling Meadows 55, Niles North 0

Romeoville 32, Plainfield Central 16

Roxana 40, Bethalto (Civic Memorial) 13

Rushville-Industry 40, Princeville 34, OT

Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville 20

Salt Fork 47, Iroquois West 7

Sandburg 5, Naperville Central 3

Sandwich 32, Plano 30

Schaumburg 26, Highland Park 24

Seneca 50, Clinton 0

Sparta 36, Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 30

St Charles North 10, Geneva 7

St. Laurence 15, Notre Dame 14

Stark County 42, Havana 36

Stevenson 31, Libertyville 6

Stockton 48, Dakota 8

Tremont 42, Fieldcrest 14

Triad 14, Alton 0

Tuscola 28, Tri-Valley 27

Unity 40, Beardstown 19

University 28, MacArthur 27

Vandalia 40, Pana 26

Villa Grove/Heritage 1, Cerro Gordo 0

Washington 24, Metamora 0

West Hancock 28, Abingdon (A.-Avon) 26

Westville 63, Momence 18

Wheaton Academy 49, Chicago Christian 14

Wheaton North 30, Lake Park 20

Williamsville 48, Riverton 0

Willowbrook 40, Leyden 8

Wilmington 41, Peotone 13

York 49, Proviso West 14

Yorkville 14, Minooka 13

