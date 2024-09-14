Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 3 statewide

By AP News
Published  September 14, 2024 12:11pm CDT
High School Sports
Associated Press

Here are the scores and results from the third week of high school football around the state of Illinois.

Friday's high school football scores

ALAH 49, Tri-County 14

Alden-Hebron 39, CLKCDOLSHA 14

Aledo (Mercer County) 56, Orion 41

Algonquin (Jacobs) 26, Huntley 15

Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 60, Galva 0

Antioch 63, Round Lake 0

Arcola 33, Argenta-Oreana 14

Argo 17, Reavis 9

Athens 26, Pleasant Plains 21

Aurora (West Aurora) 56, Elgin 0

BHRA 49, Hoopeston 14

Barrington 51, Glenbrook South 21

Batavia 56, Lake Park 6

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49, Belleville East 21

Belleville West 55, Normandy, Mo. 0

Belvidere North 27, Rockford East 12

Bensenville (Fenton) 54, Elmwood Park 36

Biggsville West Central 62, Peoria Heights 38

Bloomington 41, Peoria Manual 8

Bowen 22, Chicago Washington 6

Bradley-Bourbonnais 20, Waubonsie Valley 17

Breese Central 48, Red Bud 21

Breese Mater Dei 35, Effingham 20

Brooks Academy 53, Taft 6

Buffalo Tri-City 30, Cerro Gordo 0

Bureau Valley 46, LCSRV 16

Burlington Central 33, Crystal Lake South 6

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 36, West Prairie/Southeastern 8

Byron 41, Williamsville 3

Cahokia 76, Granite City 0

Calhoun/Brussels 69, North Greene 6

Camp Point Central 41, Beardstown 0

Carmel 27, Providence 24

Carmi-White County def. Vienna, forfeit

Carterville 21, West Frankfort 8

Caruthersville, Mo. 45, Carlyle 6

Cary-Grove 46, McHenry 7

Casey-Westfield 36, Newton 3

Catlin (Salt Fork) 45, Gilman Iroquois West 13

Champaign Centennial 32, Richwoods 0

Charleston 45, Jerseyville Jersey 34

Chatham Glenwood 56, Eisenhower 14

Chester 31, Freeburg 14

Chicago ( SSICP) 26, Chicago CICS-Longwood 0

Chicago (Clark) 48, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 6

Chicago King 44, Hubbard 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Nazareth 33

Clinton 49, Tremont 8

Coal City 56, Streator 6

Collinsville 27, Carbondale 8

Columbia 35, Taylorville 27

Corliss 46, Dyett 0

Crete-Monee 64, Harvey Thornton 0

Crystal Lake Central 17, Dundee-Crown 14

DGSW 46, Aurora Central Catholic 0

DePaul College Prep 20, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7

Deerfield 28, Buffalo Grove 7

Dixon 63, Rock Falls 7

Downers North 42, Glenbard West 7

Du Quoin 31, Herrin 0

Dupo 38, Madison 28

Durand-Pecatonica 46, Dakota 0

East Alton-Wood River 24, Alton Marquette 7

East Peoria 47, Bartonville (Limestone) 28

El Paso-Gridley 28, Ridgeview/Lexington 6

Eureka 47, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Evergreen Park 49, Oak Lawn Community 31

Farmington 42, Decatur St. Teresa 18

Flora 35, Edwards County 22

Fremd 65, Highland Park 7

Galena 19, Forreston 18

Geneva 45, Wheaton Warrenville South 31

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37, Fisher 8

Glenbard East 47, Bartlett 14

Glenbard South 63, West Chicago 8

Grant 23, North Chicago 7

Grayslake Central 36, Lakes Community 33

Greenfield-Northwestern 32, Pleasant Hill/Western 0

Greenville 43, Gillespie 0

Hall 62, Mendota 27

Havana 20, Astoria (South Fulton) 6

Hersey 28, Maine South 23

Hinsdale South 38, Leyden 0

Hoffman Estates 57, Maine East 0

Hononegah 38, Machesney Park Harlem 14

Hope Academy 22, Aurora Christian 9

Johnsburg 21, Richmond-Burton 14

Johnston City 14, Eldorado 0

Joliet Catholic 14, Fenwick 13

Kaneland 42, DeKalb 7

Kankakee 56, Thornridge 0

Kenwood 27, Payton 0

La Salle-Peru 33, Ottawa 0

Lake Forest 38, Gurnee Warren 7

Lake View 18, Senn 13

Lake Zurich 27, Waukegan 0

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 46, Fulton 22

Le Roy 49, Fieldcrest 0

Lemont 27, Tinley Park 14

Lena-Winslow 30, Stockton 14

Libertyville 43, Stevenson 14

Lincoln Way West 40, Metea Valley 7

Lincoln-Way East 49, Stagg 3

Lisle (Benet Academy) 42, De La Salle 0

Lockport 41, Neuqua Valley 14

Lyons 21, Hinsdale Central 16

Macomb 21, Illini West (Carthage) 6

Maine West 27, Conant 19

Manteno 42, Herscher 0

Marengo 20, Woodstock North 14

Marion 37, Mount Vernon 34

Marist 21, Montini 6

Maroa-Forsyth 57, Auburn 7

Mascoutah 35, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 0

Massac County 23, Anna-Jonesboro 21

Mather 27, North Lawndale 20

Minooka 70, Joliet Central 12

Moline 51, Geneseo 21

Momence 15, Westville 14

Monticello 40, Mattoon 14

Morrison 31, Galesburg 14

Morton 53, Canton 7

Moweaqua Central A&M 40, Sparta 14

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 32, Mendon Unity 0

Mt. Zion 34, Salem 14

Mundelein 17, Zion Benton 6

Murphysboro 28, Benton 20

NBFW 59, PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central/Greenview 16

Naperville Central 31, Andrew 14

Naperville North 21, Lincoln Way Central 20

Nashville 42, Trenton Wesclin 0

Niles West 20, Elk Grove 0

Nokomis 62, Villa Grove/Heritage 13

Normal Community 56, Urbana 0

Normal University 48, Decatur MacArthur 7

Normal West 28, Danville 14

North Boone 20, Winnebago 16

North-Mac 26, Litchfield 14

OPRF 56, Proviso West 0

Oak Forest 24, Hillcrest 20

Oak Lawn Richards 42, Blue Island Eisenhower 10

Oblong 54, Hutsonville-Palestine 6

Olney 49, Lawrenceville 7

Oregon 3, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 0

Oswego 49, Plainfield Central 6

Palatine 25, Evanston 19

Pana 55, Piasa Southwestern 6

Paris 35, Marshall 20

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Bloomington Central Catholic 21

Pekin (IL) 34, Dunlap 33

Peoria (H.S.) 58, Morris 52

Peoria Notre Dame 54, Champaign Central 15

Peotone 42, Reed-Custer 7

Plainfield North 31, Plainfield South 12

Polo 54, Kirkland Hiawatha 0

Prairie Ridge 41, Hampshire 20

Princeton 60, Sherrard 0

Princeville 48, Knoxville 19

Prospect 43, New Trier 0

Quincy 48, Rock Island 7

ROWVA-Williamsfield 42, Monmouth United 36

Rantoul 21, Pontiac 15

Rich 43, Thornwood 35

Ridgewood 31, Riverside-Brookfield 14

Rochelle 41, Highland 22

Rochester 63, Lincoln 7

Rockford Boylan 20, Rockford Jefferson 14

Rockford Lutheran 34, Stillman Valley 14

Rockridge 48, Riverdale 27

Rolling Meadows 42, Glenbrook North 34

Roxana 51, Bethalto Civic Memorial 12

SICP 31, IC Catholic 14

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 35, Jacksonville 10

Sandburg 63, Homewood-Flossmoor 34

Sandwich 41, Plano 16

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 30, Cerro Gordo 0

Schaumburg 49, Niles North 21

Seneca 48, Ottawa Marquette 13

Sesser-Valier 8, Fairfield 6

Shepard 40, Bremen 10

Simeon 16, Chicago (Clark) 6

South Beloit 54, River Ridge 12

South Elgin 56, Larkin 0

Springfield 51, Springfield Lanphier 12

Springfield Lutheran 34, Stillman Valley 14

St Bede 61, Walther Christian 0

St Viator 34, Marmion 7

St. Charles East 40, Glenbard North 7

St. Charles North 31, Wheaton North 14

St. Francis 35, Loyola 21

St. Joseph-Ogden 49, Fairbury Prairie Central 20

St. Laurence 24, Niles Notre Dame 0

St. Mary's (St. Louis), Mo. 36, O'Fallon 23

St. Patrick 17, Leo 6

St. Rita 14, Brother Rice 7

Stanford Olympia 43, Pittsfield 34

Stark County 40, Abingdon 16

Staunton/Bunker Hill 21, Hillsboro 14

Sterling 27, East Moline United Township 26

Sterling Newman 41, Erie-Prophetstown 13

Streamwood 36, Aurora (East) 13

Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany 42, Cumberland 6

Sycamore 21, Mahomet-Seymour 13

Thornton Fractional North 24, Thornton Fractional South 14

Tolono Unity 48, Illinois Valley Central 6

Tri-Valley 52, Shelbyville 13

Triad 43, Alton 25

Tuscola 24, Macon Meridian 6

Urbana (Uni) 48, Normal Community 7

Vandalia 42, Carlinville 8

Warrensburg-Latham 35, Heyworth 12

Washington 37, Metamora 7

Waterloo 27, Centralia 26

Watseka 28, Fithian Oakwood 22

Wauconda 57, Grayslake North 33

West Carroll 57, Ashton-Franklin Center 8

Wheaton Academy 27, Chicago Christian 7

Wheeling 27, Vernon Hills 7

Willowbrook 39, Addison Trail 28

Wilmington 56, Lisle 7

Winchester (West Central) 12, Carrollton 7

Woodstock 10, Harvard 7

York 54, Downers South 21

Yorkville 31, Joliet West 8

Thursday's high school football scores

Chicago Sullivan 12, Curie 6

Dunbar 12, Collins Academy 6

Gage Park 22, Bogan 12

Harlan 32, DuSable 6

Julian 20, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 14

Oswego East 42, Plainfield East 0

St Anne 59, Champaign St. Thomas More 28

Tuscola 24, Macon Meridian 6

Unity Christian 64, Danville Schlarman 20

