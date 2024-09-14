Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 3 statewide
Here are the scores and results from the third week of high school football around the state of Illinois.
Friday's high school football scores
ALAH 49, Tri-County 14
Alden-Hebron 39, CLKCDOLSHA 14
Aledo (Mercer County) 56, Orion 41
Algonquin (Jacobs) 26, Huntley 15
Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 60, Galva 0
Antioch 63, Round Lake 0
Arcola 33, Argenta-Oreana 14
Argo 17, Reavis 9
Athens 26, Pleasant Plains 21
Aurora (West Aurora) 56, Elgin 0
BHRA 49, Hoopeston 14
Barrington 51, Glenbrook South 21
Batavia 56, Lake Park 6
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49, Belleville East 21
Belleville West 55, Normandy, Mo. 0
Belvidere North 27, Rockford East 12
Bensenville (Fenton) 54, Elmwood Park 36
Biggsville West Central 62, Peoria Heights 38
Bloomington 41, Peoria Manual 8
Bowen 22, Chicago Washington 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais 20, Waubonsie Valley 17
Breese Central 48, Red Bud 21
Breese Mater Dei 35, Effingham 20
Brooks Academy 53, Taft 6
Buffalo Tri-City 30, Cerro Gordo 0
Bureau Valley 46, LCSRV 16
Burlington Central 33, Crystal Lake South 6
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 36, West Prairie/Southeastern 8
Byron 41, Williamsville 3
Cahokia 76, Granite City 0
Calhoun/Brussels 69, North Greene 6
Camp Point Central 41, Beardstown 0
Carmel 27, Providence 24
Carmi-White County def. Vienna, forfeit
Carterville 21, West Frankfort 8
Caruthersville, Mo. 45, Carlyle 6
Cary-Grove 46, McHenry 7
Casey-Westfield 36, Newton 3
Catlin (Salt Fork) 45, Gilman Iroquois West 13
Champaign Centennial 32, Richwoods 0
Charleston 45, Jerseyville Jersey 34
Chatham Glenwood 56, Eisenhower 14
Chester 31, Freeburg 14
Chicago ( SSICP) 26, Chicago CICS-Longwood 0
Chicago (Clark) 48, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 6
Chicago King 44, Hubbard 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Nazareth 33
Clinton 49, Tremont 8
Coal City 56, Streator 6
Collinsville 27, Carbondale 8
Columbia 35, Taylorville 27
Corliss 46, Dyett 0
Crete-Monee 64, Harvey Thornton 0
Crystal Lake Central 17, Dundee-Crown 14
DGSW 46, Aurora Central Catholic 0
DePaul College Prep 20, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7
Deerfield 28, Buffalo Grove 7
Dixon 63, Rock Falls 7
Downers North 42, Glenbard West 7
Du Quoin 31, Herrin 0
Dupo 38, Madison 28
Durand-Pecatonica 46, Dakota 0
East Alton-Wood River 24, Alton Marquette 7
East Peoria 47, Bartonville (Limestone) 28
El Paso-Gridley 28, Ridgeview/Lexington 6
Eureka 47, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Evergreen Park 49, Oak Lawn Community 31
Farmington 42, Decatur St. Teresa 18
Flora 35, Edwards County 22
Fremd 65, Highland Park 7
Galena 19, Forreston 18
Geneva 45, Wheaton Warrenville South 31
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37, Fisher 8
Glenbard East 47, Bartlett 14
Glenbard South 63, West Chicago 8
Grant 23, North Chicago 7
Grayslake Central 36, Lakes Community 33
Greenfield-Northwestern 32, Pleasant Hill/Western 0
Greenville 43, Gillespie 0
Hall 62, Mendota 27
Havana 20, Astoria (South Fulton) 6
Hersey 28, Maine South 23
Hinsdale South 38, Leyden 0
Hoffman Estates 57, Maine East 0
Hononegah 38, Machesney Park Harlem 14
Hope Academy 22, Aurora Christian 9
Johnsburg 21, Richmond-Burton 14
Johnston City 14, Eldorado 0
Joliet Catholic 14, Fenwick 13
Kaneland 42, DeKalb 7
Kankakee 56, Thornridge 0
Kenwood 27, Payton 0
La Salle-Peru 33, Ottawa 0
Lake Forest 38, Gurnee Warren 7
Lake View 18, Senn 13
Lake Zurich 27, Waukegan 0
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 46, Fulton 22
Le Roy 49, Fieldcrest 0
Lemont 27, Tinley Park 14
Lena-Winslow 30, Stockton 14
Libertyville 43, Stevenson 14
Lincoln Way West 40, Metea Valley 7
Lincoln-Way East 49, Stagg 3
Lisle (Benet Academy) 42, De La Salle 0
Lockport 41, Neuqua Valley 14
Lyons 21, Hinsdale Central 16
Macomb 21, Illini West (Carthage) 6
Maine West 27, Conant 19
Manteno 42, Herscher 0
Marengo 20, Woodstock North 14
Marion 37, Mount Vernon 34
Marist 21, Montini 6
Maroa-Forsyth 57, Auburn 7
Mascoutah 35, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 0
Massac County 23, Anna-Jonesboro 21
Mather 27, North Lawndale 20
Minooka 70, Joliet Central 12
Moline 51, Geneseo 21
Momence 15, Westville 14
Monticello 40, Mattoon 14
Morrison 31, Galesburg 14
Morton 53, Canton 7
Moweaqua Central A&M 40, Sparta 14
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 32, Mendon Unity 0
Mt. Zion 34, Salem 14
Mundelein 17, Zion Benton 6
Murphysboro 28, Benton 20
NBFW 59, PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central/Greenview 16
Naperville Central 31, Andrew 14
Naperville North 21, Lincoln Way Central 20
Nashville 42, Trenton Wesclin 0
New Berlin 59, PORTA 16
Niles West 20, Elk Grove 0
Nokomis 62, Villa Grove/Heritage 13
Normal Community 56, Urbana 0
Normal University 48, Decatur MacArthur 7
Normal West 28, Danville 14
North Boone 20, Winnebago 16
North-Mac 26, Litchfield 14
OPRF 56, Proviso West 0
Oak Forest 24, Hillcrest 20
Oak Lawn Richards 42, Blue Island Eisenhower 10
Oblong 54, Hutsonville-Palestine 6
Olney 49, Lawrenceville 7
Oregon 3, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 0
Oswego 49, Plainfield Central 6
Palatine 25, Evanston 19
Pana 55, Piasa Southwestern 6
Paris 35, Marshall 20
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Bloomington Central Catholic 21
Pekin (IL) 34, Dunlap 33
Peoria (H.S.) 58, Morris 52
Peoria Notre Dame 54, Champaign Central 15
Peotone 42, Reed-Custer 7
Plainfield North 31, Plainfield South 12
Polo 54, Kirkland Hiawatha 0
Prairie Ridge 41, Hampshire 20
Princeton 60, Sherrard 0
Princeville 48, Knoxville 19
Prospect 43, New Trier 0
Quincy 48, Rock Island 7
ROWVA-Williamsfield 42, Monmouth United 36
Rantoul 21, Pontiac 15
Rich 43, Thornwood 35
Ridgewood 31, Riverside-Brookfield 14
Rochelle 41, Highland 22
Rochester 63, Lincoln 7
Rockford Boylan 20, Rockford Jefferson 14
Rockford Lutheran 34, Stillman Valley 14
Rockridge 48, Riverdale 27
Rolling Meadows 42, Glenbrook North 34
Roxana 51, Bethalto Civic Memorial 12
SICP 31, IC Catholic 14
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 35, Jacksonville 10
Sandburg 63, Homewood-Flossmoor 34
Sandwich 41, Plano 16
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 30, Cerro Gordo 0
Schaumburg 49, Niles North 21
Seneca 48, Ottawa Marquette 13
Sesser-Valier 8, Fairfield 6
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 8, Fairfield 6
Shepard 40, Bremen 10
Simeon 16, Chicago (Clark) 6
South Beloit 54, River Ridge 12
South Elgin 56, Larkin 0
Springfield 51, Springfield Lanphier 12
Springfield Lutheran 34, Stillman Valley 14
St Bede 61, Walther Christian 0
St Viator 34, Marmion 7
St. Charles East 40, Glenbard North 7
St. Charles North 31, Wheaton North 14
St. Francis 35, Loyola 21
St. Joseph-Ogden 49, Fairbury Prairie Central 20
St. Laurence 24, Niles Notre Dame 0
St. Mary's (St. Louis), Mo. 36, O'Fallon 23
St. Patrick 17, Leo 6
St. Rita 14, Brother Rice 7
Stanford Olympia 43, Pittsfield 34
Stark County 40, Abingdon 16
Staunton/Bunker Hill 21, Hillsboro 14
Sterling 27, East Moline United Township 26
Sterling Newman 41, Erie-Prophetstown 13
Streamwood 36, Aurora (East) 13
Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany 42, Cumberland 6
Sycamore 21, Mahomet-Seymour 13
Thornton Fractional North 24, Thornton Fractional South 14
Tolono Unity 48, Illinois Valley Central 6
Tri-Valley 52, Shelbyville 13
Triad 43, Alton 25
Tuscola 24, Macon Meridian 6
Urbana (Uni) 48, Normal Community 7
Vandalia 42, Carlinville 8
Warrensburg-Latham 35, Heyworth 12
Washington 37, Metamora 7
Waterloo 27, Centralia 26
Watseka 28, Fithian Oakwood 22
Wauconda 57, Grayslake North 33
West Carroll 57, Ashton-Franklin Center 8
Wheaton Academy 27, Chicago Christian 7
Wheeling 27, Vernon Hills 7
Willowbrook 39, Addison Trail 28
Wilmington 56, Lisle 7
Winchester (West Central) 12, Carrollton 7
Woodstock 10, Harvard 7
York 54, Downers South 21
Yorkville 31, Joliet West 8
Thursday's high school football scores
Chicago Sullivan 12, Curie 6
Dunbar 12, Collins Academy 6
Gage Park 22, Bogan 12
Harlan 32, DuSable 6
Julian 20, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 14
Oswego East 42, Plainfield East 0
St Anne 59, Champaign St. Thomas More 28
Tuscola 24, Macon Meridian 6
Unity Christian 64, Danville Schlarman 20
Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 64, Danville Schlarman 20