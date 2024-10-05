Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 6 statewide
Here are the scores and results from the sixth week of high school football around the state of Illinois.
ALAH 26, Nokomis 8
Abingdon 28, Monmouth United 18
Algonquin (Jacobs) 21, Burlington Central 18
Andrew 54, DeKalb 21
Annawan-Wethersfield 61, Havana 34
Antioch 22, Grayslake North 18
Argenta-Oreana 36, Tri-County 6
Auburn 48, PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central/Greenview 34
Aurora (West Aurora) 51, Ridgewood 0
Aurora Christian 55, Chicago (Christ the King) 16
BHRA 59, Watseka 12
Bartlett 48, Aurora (East) 2
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 54, Collinsville 14
Biggsville West Central 80, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 34
Blue Island Eisenhower 21, Evergreen Park 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, Stagg 14
Breese Central 49, Salem 7
Brother Rice 16, Chicago Mt. Carmel 13
Byron 52, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 0
Cahokia 28, Mount Vernon 0
Carbondale 69, Granite City 7
Carmi-White County 72, CZR Coop 27
Carterville 28, Harrisburg 7
Casey-Westfield 42, Marshall 0
Centralia 35, Marion 13
Champaign Centennial 55, Urbana 15
Chester 41, Carlyle 0
Chicago (Carver Military) 52, Richards 8
Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) def. Steinmetz, forfeit
Chicago Christian 41, St. Edward (IL) 6
Chicago King 46, Chicago Vocational 0
Chicago Little Village 47, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 7
Clemente 16, Von Steuben 0
Coal City 50, Carol City, Fla. 0
Columbia 60, East Alton-Wood River 12
Crete-Monee 67, Thornridge 0
Crystal Lake Central 21, McHenry 7
Cumberland 46, Arcola 6
Danville 44, Champaign Central 31
DePaul College Prep 39, St Viator 23
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 50, Tremont 0
Dixon 71, Winnebago 7
Downers North 35, York 14
Downers South 31, Hinsdale South 28
Du Quoin 39, West Frankfort 18
Dunlap 43, Canton 6
East Moline United Township 34, Rock Island 7
Eastern (Greene), Ind. 28, Red Hill 12
Edwardsville 42, Alton 0
El Paso-Gridley 34, Shelbyville 30
Elgin 38, Larkin 0
Elk Grove 43, Wheeling 6
Eureka 48, Colfax Ridgeview 0
Evanston 40, New Trier 20
Farmington 26, Macomb 20
Fenger 16, Bowen 6
Fenwick 37, St. Laurence 15
Fisher 28, Fieldcrest 14
Fithian Oakwood 54, Hoopeston/Armstrong 16
Freeport 22, Machesney Park Harlem 14
Fremd 56, Barrington 35
GRFC 48, Gilman Iroquois West 8
Galena 28, Fulton 7
Geneva 30, Batavia 7
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34, Tuscola 7
Glenbard East 48, Bensenville (Fenton) 14
Glenbrook South 27, Deerfield 7
Grant 35, Round Lake 7
Greenfield-Northwestern 45, Winchester (West Central) 22
Gurnee Warren 34, Mundelein 20
Herrin 28, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove 0
Hersey 48, Buffalo Grove 7
Highland 63, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0
Hillcrest 43, Thornton Fractional South 0
Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Metea Valley 6
Hononegah 44, Rockford East 15
Hope Academy 40, Woodstock Marian 21
Huntley 38, Crystal Lake South 12
Illini West (Carthage) 32, Knoxville 20
Illinois Valley Central 35, St Bede 22
Johnsburg 34, Marengo 7
Johnston City 46, Hamilton County 16
Joliet Catholic 28, Niles Notre Dame 0
Kewanee 49, Mendota 14
La Salle-Peru 14, Ottawa 7
Lake Park 29, Glenbard North 21
Lake Zurich 38, Zion Benton 6
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 54, Westmont 8
Le Roy 41, Macon Meridian 0
Lemont 38, Bremen 0
Lena-Winslow 46, Durand-Pecatonica 22
Libertyville 52, Waukegan 14
Lincoln 43, Decatur MacArthur 33
Lincoln-Way East 48, Neuqua Valley 14
Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, St. Patrick 30
Lyons 49, OPRF 14
Mahomet-Seymour 38, Mt. Zion 14
Maine South 65, Glenbrook North 10
Maine West 42, Maine East 8
Manteno 21, Peotone 7
Marist 28, Providence 7
Marmion 21, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7
Maroa-Forsyth 50, Pittsfield 8
Mattoon 20, Charleston 17
Mineral Point, Wis. 35, East Dubuque 26
Momence 28, Catlin (Salt Fork) 21
Monmouth-Roseville 69, Sherrard 12
Monticello 46, Rantoul 13
Montini 34, Carmel 16
Morrison 49, Dakota 6
Morton 51, Bartonville (Limestone) 6
NBFW 21, Stanford Olympia 14
Naperville Central 31, Lockport 21
Naperville North 38, Lincoln Way West 33
Nashville 27, Benton 10
Nazareth 45, St. Rita 21
New Berlin 21, Stanford Olympia 14
Newton 20, Paris 14
Niles North 15, Highland Park 13
Niles West 45, Vernon Hills 7
Normal Community 44, Bloomington 14
Normal University 33, Chatham Glenwood 13
Normal West 21, Waubonsie Valley 7
North Boone 28, Rock Falls 14
North Chicago 21, Lakes Community 17
North-Mac 21, Carlinville 14
Oak Forest 27, Thornton Fractional North 21
Oak Lawn Richards 21, Shepard 0
Olney 33, Mt. Carmel 6
Orangeville 36, Kirkland Hiawatha 6
Oregon 21, Stillman Valley 13
Oswego 22, Bolingbrook 6
Palatine 56, Hoffman Estates 22
Pana 48, Hillsboro 14
Pawnee 50, Oblong 14
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Fairbury Prairie Central 7
Payton 31, Brooks Academy 0
Pekin (IL) 42, Metamora 35
Peoria (H.S.) 66, Richwoods 7
Peoria Heights 22, Galva 20
Peoria Notre Dame 68, Peoria Manual 8
Pinckneyville 27, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Plainfield East 34, Joliet Central 10
Plainfield North 20, Oswego East 14
Plainfield South 20, Joliet West 7
Polo 30, Milledgeville 14
Prairie Ridge 21, Dundee-Crown 6
Princeton 41, Hall 0
Princeville 50, Astoria (South Fulton) 16
Prospect 41, Rolling Meadows 14
Prosser 32, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 12
Quincy Notre Dame 77, Springfield Lanphier 6
Reavis 34, Oak Lawn Community 27
Red Bud 21, Dupo 20
Richmond-Burton 49, Sandwich 14
Riverside-Brookfield 26, Glenbard South 21
Rochelle 37, Morris 15
Rochester 55, Eisenhower 0
Rockford Boylan 41, Rockford Auburn 8
Rockford Guilford 28, Rockford Jefferson 14
Rockford Lutheran def. Rockford Christian, forfeit
Rockridge 35, Orion 14
Romeoville 31, Plainfield Central 0
Roxana 12, Freeburg 10
Rushville-Industry 42, Heyworth 26
Sandburg 28, Lincoln Way Central 27
Schaumburg 42, Conant 7
Seneca 52, Dwight 22
Sesser-Valier 38, Edwards County 0
South Beloit 6, Alden-Hebron 0
Springfield 36, Jacksonville 29
St Anne 51, Blue Ridge 16
St. Charles North 42, St. Charles East 7
St. Francis 21, IC Catholic 13
St. Joseph-Ogden 38, Bloomington Central Catholic 19
Stark County 55, ROWVA-Williamsfield 27
Staunton/Bunker Hill 44, Piasa Southwestern 21
Sterling 13, Geneseo 6
Sterling Newman 29, Aledo (Mercer County) 16
Stevenson 35, Lake Forest 21
Stockton 44, Forreston 20
Streator 41, Lisle 13
Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany 13, Buffalo Tri-City 10
Sycamore 35, Kaneland 7
Taylorville 42, Effingham 41, OT
Tinley Park 19, Argo 14
Trenton Wesclin 34, Sparta 6
Tri-Valley 47, Clinton 6
Triad 37, Mascoutah 22
Vandalia 35, Greenville 34
Villa Grove/Heritage 42, Cerro Gordo 7
Warrensburg-Latham 21, Moweaqua Central A&M 20
Washington 42, East Peoria 6
Wauconda 44, Grayslake Central 6
West Chicago 52, Elmwood Park 14
Westville 48, Clifton Central 40
Wheaton Academy 41, Kankakee (McNamara) 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 31, Wheaton North 6
Williamsville 52, Athens 6
Willowbrook 51, Proviso East 0
Wilmington 42, Herscher 13
Woodstock 26, Plano 10
Woodstock North 42, Harvard 28
Yorkville 21, Minooka 7