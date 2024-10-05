Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 6 statewide

Published  October 5, 2024 12:44pm CDT
High School Sports
Associated Press

Here are the scores and results from the sixth week of high school football around the state of Illinois.

Illinois High School Football Week 6 Scores & Results

ALAH 26, Nokomis 8

Abingdon 28, Monmouth United 18

Algonquin (Jacobs) 21, Burlington Central 18

Andrew 54, DeKalb 21

Annawan-Wethersfield 61, Havana 34

Antioch 22, Grayslake North 18

Argenta-Oreana 36, Tri-County 6

Auburn 48, PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central/Greenview 34

Aurora (West Aurora) 51, Ridgewood 0

Aurora Christian 55, Chicago (Christ the King) 16

BHRA 59, Watseka 12

Bartlett 48, Aurora (East) 2

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 54, Collinsville 14

Biggsville West Central 80, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 34

Blue Island Eisenhower 21, Evergreen Park 6

Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, Stagg 14

Breese Central 49, Salem 7

Brother Rice 16, Chicago Mt. Carmel 13

Byron 52, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 0

Cahokia 28, Mount Vernon 0

Carbondale 69, Granite City 7

Carmi-White County 72, CZR Coop 27

Carterville 28, Harrisburg 7

Casey-Westfield 42, Marshall 0

Centralia 35, Marion 13

Champaign Centennial 55, Urbana 15

Chester 41, Carlyle 0

Chicago (Carver Military) 52, Richards 8

Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) def. Steinmetz, forfeit

Chicago Christian 41, St. Edward (IL) 6

Chicago King 46, Chicago Vocational 0

Chicago Little Village 47, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 7

Clemente 16, Von Steuben 0

Coal City 50, Carol City, Fla. 0

Columbia 60, East Alton-Wood River 12

Crete-Monee 67, Thornridge 0

Crystal Lake Central 21, McHenry 7

Cumberland 46, Arcola 6

Danville 44, Champaign Central 31

DePaul College Prep 39, St Viator 23

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 50, Tremont 0

Dixon 71, Winnebago 7

Downers North 35, York 14

Downers South 31, Hinsdale South 28

Du Quoin 39, West Frankfort 18

Dunlap 43, Canton 6

East Moline United Township 34, Rock Island 7

Eastern (Greene), Ind. 28, Red Hill 12

Edwardsville 42, Alton 0

El Paso-Gridley 34, Shelbyville 30

Elgin 38, Larkin 0

Elk Grove 43, Wheeling 6

Eureka 48, Colfax Ridgeview 0

Evanston 40, New Trier 20

Farmington 26, Macomb 20

Fenger 16, Bowen 6

Fenwick 37, St. Laurence 15

Fisher 28, Fieldcrest 14

Fithian Oakwood 54, Hoopeston/Armstrong 16

Freeport 22, Machesney Park Harlem 14

Fremd 56, Barrington 35

GRFC 48, Gilman Iroquois West 8

Galena 28, Fulton 7

Geneva 30, Batavia 7

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34, Tuscola 7

Glenbard East 48, Bensenville (Fenton) 14

Glenbrook South 27, Deerfield 7

Grant 35, Round Lake 7

Greenfield-Northwestern 45, Winchester (West Central) 22

Gurnee Warren 34, Mundelein 20

Herrin 28, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove 0

Hersey 48, Buffalo Grove 7

Highland 63, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0

Hillcrest 43, Thornton Fractional South 0

Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Metea Valley 6

Hononegah 44, Rockford East 15

Hope Academy 40, Woodstock Marian 21

Huntley 38, Crystal Lake South 12

Illini West (Carthage) 32, Knoxville 20

Illinois Valley Central 35, St Bede 22

Johnsburg 34, Marengo 7

Johnston City 46, Hamilton County 16

Joliet Catholic 28, Niles Notre Dame 0

Kewanee 49, Mendota 14

La Salle-Peru 14, Ottawa 7

Lake Park 29, Glenbard North 21

Lake Zurich 38, Zion Benton 6

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 54, Westmont 8

Le Roy 41, Macon Meridian 0

Lemont 38, Bremen 0

Lena-Winslow 46, Durand-Pecatonica 22

Libertyville 52, Waukegan 14

Lincoln 43, Decatur MacArthur 33

Lincoln-Way East 48, Neuqua Valley 14

Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, St. Patrick 30

Lyons 49, OPRF 14

Mahomet-Seymour 38, Mt. Zion 14

Maine South 65, Glenbrook North 10

Maine West 42, Maine East 8

Manteno 21, Peotone 7

Marist 28, Providence 7

Marmion 21, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7

Maroa-Forsyth 50, Pittsfield 8

Mattoon 20, Charleston 17

Mineral Point, Wis. 35, East Dubuque 26

Momence 28, Catlin (Salt Fork) 21

Monmouth-Roseville 69, Sherrard 12

Monticello 46, Rantoul 13

Montini 34, Carmel 16

Morrison 49, Dakota 6

Morton 51, Bartonville (Limestone) 6

NBFW 21, Stanford Olympia 14

Naperville Central 31, Lockport 21

Naperville North 38, Lincoln Way West 33

Nashville 27, Benton 10

Nazareth 45, St. Rita 21

New Berlin 21, Stanford Olympia 14

Newton 20, Paris 14

Niles North 15, Highland Park 13

Niles West 45, Vernon Hills 7

Normal Community 44, Bloomington 14

Normal University 33, Chatham Glenwood 13

Normal West 21, Waubonsie Valley 7

North Boone 28, Rock Falls 14

North Chicago 21, Lakes Community 17

North-Mac 21, Carlinville 14

Oak Forest 27, Thornton Fractional North 21

Oak Lawn Richards 21, Shepard 0

Olney 33, Mt. Carmel 6

Orangeville 36, Kirkland Hiawatha 6

Oregon 21, Stillman Valley 13

Oswego 22, Bolingbrook 6

Palatine 56, Hoffman Estates 22

Pana 48, Hillsboro 14

Pawnee 50, Oblong 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Fairbury Prairie Central 7

Payton 31, Brooks Academy 0

Pekin (IL) 42, Metamora 35

Peoria (H.S.) 66, Richwoods 7

Peoria Heights 22, Galva 20

Peoria Notre Dame 68, Peoria Manual 8

Pinckneyville 27, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Plainfield East 34, Joliet Central 10

Plainfield North 20, Oswego East 14

Plainfield South 20, Joliet West 7

Polo 30, Milledgeville 14

Prairie Ridge 21, Dundee-Crown 6

Princeton 41, Hall 0

Princeville 50, Astoria (South Fulton) 16

Prospect 41, Rolling Meadows 14

Prosser 32, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 12

Quincy Notre Dame 77, Springfield Lanphier 6

Reavis 34, Oak Lawn Community 27

Red Bud 21, Dupo 20

Richmond-Burton 49, Sandwich 14

Riverside-Brookfield 26, Glenbard South 21

Rochelle 37, Morris 15

Rochester 55, Eisenhower 0

Rockford Boylan 41, Rockford Auburn 8

Rockford Guilford 28, Rockford Jefferson 14

Rockford Lutheran def. Rockford Christian, forfeit

Rockridge 35, Orion 14

Romeoville 31, Plainfield Central 0

Roxana 12, Freeburg 10

Rushville-Industry 42, Heyworth 26

Sandburg 28, Lincoln Way Central 27

Schaumburg 42, Conant 7

Seneca 52, Dwight 22

Sesser-Valier 38, Edwards County 0

South Beloit 6, Alden-Hebron 0

Springfield 36, Jacksonville 29

St Anne 51, Blue Ridge 16

St. Charles North 42, St. Charles East 7

St. Francis 21, IC Catholic 13

St. Joseph-Ogden 38, Bloomington Central Catholic 19

Stark County 55, ROWVA-Williamsfield 27

Staunton/Bunker Hill 44, Piasa Southwestern 21

Sterling 13, Geneseo 6

Sterling Newman 29, Aledo (Mercer County) 16

Stevenson 35, Lake Forest 21

Stockton 44, Forreston 20

Streator 41, Lisle 13

Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany 13, Buffalo Tri-City 10

Sycamore 35, Kaneland 7

Taylorville 42, Effingham 41, OT

Tinley Park 19, Argo 14

Trenton Wesclin 34, Sparta 6

Tri-Valley 47, Clinton 6

Triad 37, Mascoutah 22

Vandalia 35, Greenville 34

Villa Grove/Heritage 42, Cerro Gordo 7

Warrensburg-Latham 21, Moweaqua Central A&M 20

Washington 42, East Peoria 6

Wauconda 44, Grayslake Central 6

West Chicago 52, Elmwood Park 14

Westville 48, Clifton Central 40

Wheaton Academy 41, Kankakee (McNamara) 0

Wheaton Warrenville South 31, Wheaton North 6

Williamsville 52, Athens 6

Willowbrook 51, Proviso East 0

Wilmington 42, Herscher 13

Woodstock 26, Plano 10

Woodstock North 42, Harvard 28

Yorkville 21, Minooka 7