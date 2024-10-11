Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 7 statewide

By AP News
Published  October 11, 2024 11:18pm CDT
High School Sports
Here are the scores and results from the seventh week of high school football around the state of Illinois.

Illinois high school football scores and results from Week 7

ALAH 62, Cerro Gordo 7

Addison Trail 35, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 12

Algonquin (Jacobs) 27, Crystal Lake Central 3

Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 68, Peoria Heights 0

Argenta-Oreana 28, Villa Grove/Heritage 21

Astoria (South Fulton) 34, Monmouth United 7

Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Larkin 0

BHRA 42, Momence 14

Batavia 56, St. Charles East 7

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 46, Breese Mater Dei 6

Belvidere North 42, Rockford Auburn 16

Benton 62, West Frankfort 18

Bloomington 34, Peoria Notre Dame 7

Bloomington Central Catholic 49, Illinois Valley Central 28

Breese Central 35, Roxana 6

Buffalo Tri-City 34, Arcola 0

Burlington Central 52, Prairie Ridge 21

Byron 64, Winnebago 0

Calhoun/Brussels 32, Pleasant Hill/Western 0

Carbondale 53, Soldan, Mo. 8

Carlyle 34, Sparta 22

Carmi-White County 48, Edwards County 6

Carterville 50, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove 18

Champaign St. Thomas More 68, Blue Ridge 0

Chatham Glenwood 57, Lincoln 0

Chester 48, Dupo 14

Chicago Christian 56, Kankakee (McNamara) 13

Chicago Sullivan 26, Senn 0

Collinsville 48, Marion 38

Columbia 38, Salem 8

Crete-Monee 52, Rich 0

DGSW 29, St Bede 27

DePaul College Prep 25, Carmel 22

Downers South 33, Leyden 7

Du Quoin 49, Anna-Jonesboro 8

Dundee-Crown 21, Hampshire 16

Durand-Pecatonica 60, Fulton 36

Edwardsville 20, Belleville East 10

El Paso-Gridley 19, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14

Erie-Prophetstown 32, Orion 28

Eureka 46, Tremont 14

Fairfield 68, CZR Coop 7

Farmington 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 6

Fenwick 42, Lisle (Benet Academy) 7

Fithian Oakwood 44, Gilman Iroquois West 6

Flora 20, Hamilton County 8

Forreston 28, East Dubuque 25

Freeburg 40, East Alton-Wood River 16

Geneva 28, Wheaton North 24

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43, Fieldcrest 12

Herscher 28, Lisle 7

Highland 14, Triad 7

Hillcrest 37, Thornton Fractional North 7

IC Catholic 40, Marmion 6

Illini West (Carthage) 34, Bureau Valley 7

Lena-Winslow 35, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 18

Lincoln Way West 64, Champaign Centennial 0

Lincoln-Way East 47, Lockport 14

Lindblom 18, Chicago Vocational 0

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Effingham 0

Manteno 27, Reed-Custer 19

Maroa-Forsyth 61, Stanford Olympia 33

Marshall 33, Lawrenceville 10

McHenry 19, Crystal Lake South 0

Metamora 43, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Metro-East Lutheran 33, Hutsonville-Palestine 8

Milledgeville 40, South Beloit 0

Minooka 23, Plainfield North 7

Moline 28, East Moline United Township 14

Monmouth-Roseville 35, Hall 14

Monticello 33, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Morris 59, Ottawa 0

Moweaqua Central A&M 40, Fisher 6

Naperville North 42, Neuqua Valley 0

Nazareth def. De La Salle, forfeit

Normal Community 71, Danville 12

Normal University 40, Eisenhower 12

Normal West 49, Peoria Manual 6

North Lawndale 48, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 8

O'Fallon 18, Belleville West 15

Oregon 55, Rock Falls 19

Oswego 27, Yorkville 7

Oswego East 21, Bolingbrook 9

Ottawa Marquette 47, Aurora Central Catholic 14

PLIITJT 14, Corliss 12

PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central/Greenview 24, Athens 22

Pana 41, Gillespie 14

Pekin (IL) 42, Canton 7

Peoria (H.S.) 44, Champaign Central 2

Peotone 52, Streator 14

Perryville, Mo. 49, Alton Marquette 14

Pittsfield 41, Pleasant Plains 14

Polo 49, CLKCDOLSHA 7

Polo 68, Rockford Christian Life 6

Princeton 57, Mendota 14

Princeville 33, Stark County 22

Quincy Notre Dame 35, Jacksonville 21

Ridgewood 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 20

Riverside-Brookfield 56, Elmwood Park 21

Robinson 35, Newton 28

Rochester 46, Decatur MacArthur 0

Rock Island 13, Galesburg 6

Rockford Lutheran 21, North Boone 0

Rockridge 34, Aledo (Mercer County) 6

Rushville-Industry 42, ROWVA-Williamsfield 34

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 40, Eldorado 14

Shepard 49, Oak Lawn Community 16

St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Pontiac 8

Staunton/Bunker Hill 14, Litchfield/Mt. Olive 13

Sterling Newman 35, Riverdale 7

Stockton 54, Morrison 14

Streamwood 13, Elgin 0

Sullivan 33, Nokomis 22

Taylorville 21, Mattoon 7

Thornwood 27, Harvey Thornton 0

Tinley Park 14, Bremen 0

Trenton Wesclin 28, Red Bud 22

Tuscola 25, Heyworth 20

Vandalia 47, Hillsboro 20

Washington 31, Dunlap 10

Waterloo 41, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0

Waubonsie Valley 28, DeKalb 19

Westville 42, Watseka 14

Wheaton Academy 56, Chicago (Christ the King) 8

Williamsville 39, NBFW 7

Wilmington 21, Coal City 14