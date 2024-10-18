Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 8 statewide
Here are the scores and results from the eighth week of high school football around the state of Illinois.
Friday Illinois High School Football Scores Week 8
ALAH 57, Arcola 10
Addison Trail 42, Leyden 17
Alden-Hebron 38, Kirkland Hiawatha 6
Algonquin (Jacobs) 35, McHenry 19
Alton 30, O'Fallon 17
Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 50, Biggsville West Central 8
Annawan-Wethersfield 56, ROWVA-Williamsfield 21
Argo 44, Oak Lawn Community 7
Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Aurora (East) 6
Barrington 42, Hoffman Estates 13
Bartlett 57, Larkin 29
Batavia 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 13
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 56, Granite City 6
Bensenville (Fenton) 28, Ridgewood 27
Benton 54, Pinckneyville 7
Big Foot, Wis. 24, Aurora Christian 6
Bloomington Central Catholic 28, St Bede 3
Bowen 20, Bogan 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, DeKalb 39
Breese Central 31, Columbia 0
Brother Rice 35, St. Laurence 6
Buffalo Grove 41, Wheeling 0
Burlington Central 31, Hampshire 6
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 52, Galva 24
Byron 29, Dixon 28
Cahokia 26, Collinsville 9
Calhoun 31, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 16
Camp Point Central 41, Carrollton 28
Carlinville 36, Hillsboro 14
Carlyle 28, Trenton Wesclin 23
Carmi-White County 40, Eldorado 30
Cary-Grove 50, Crystal Lake South 7
Centralia 42, Mount Vernon 16
Chatham Glenwood 34, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 31, OT
Chester 44, Red Bud 7
Chicago ( SSICP) 52, Englewood STEM 0
Chicago (Lane) 27, Payton 7
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 40, Chicago Uplift 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 44, Schurz 0
Chicago Christian 42, Chicago (Christ the King) 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, Fenwick 10
Chicago Sullivan 6, North Lawndale 0
Christian Brothers, Mo. 48, Peoria Notre Dame 28
Clifton Central 41, Gilman Iroquois West 0
Coal City 55, Herscher 0
Cumberland 42, Nokomis 0
Danville 44, Richwoods 26
Decatur St. Teresa 38, Breese Mater Dei 34
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 38, Clinton 20
Downers North 41, Hinsdale South 7
Downers South 55, Proviso East 26
Dupo 41, Sparta 26
Durand-Pecatonica 54, Forreston 26
East Dubuque 48, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg, Wis. 8
East St. Louis 14, Edwardsville 7
El Paso-Gridley 48, Tremont 0
Elmwood 55, Abingdon 32
Erie-Prophetstown 37, Mendota 7
Evanston 17, Glenbrook North 14
Fairfield 40, Hamilton County 14
Farmington 47, LCSRV 6
Fithian Oakwood 42, Catlin (Salt Fork) 33
Flora 1, TDW Academy, Mo. 0
Freeburg 33, Salem 7
Freeport 34, Rockford Jefferson 26
Fremd 48, Schaumburg 6
Fulton 61, Knoxville 40
Geneva 49, St. Charles East 14
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 25, Rock Falls 13
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 62, BHRA 6
Glenbard East 41, Glenbard South 7
Glenbard West 51, Proviso West 0
Glenbrook South 38, New Trier 16
Grant 56, Antioch 54
Grayslake Central 22, Round Lake 12
Grayslake North 35, North Chicago 12
Greenville 41, Piasa Southwestern 0
Gurnee Warren 10, Lake Zurich 3
Hall 35, Riverdale 32
Harrisburg 44, Herrin 35
Hersey 49, Rolling Meadows 7
Highland 63, Jerseyville Jersey 33
Highland Park 17, Maine East 8
Hillcrest 42, Blue Island Eisenhower 17
Hinsdale Central 38, OPRF 14
Hope Academy 33, Kankakee (McNamara) 25
Huntley 48, Dundee-Crown 21
IC Catholic 48, St Viator 28
Illini West (Carthage) 46, West Hancock 12
Illinois Valley Central 34, Pontiac 13
Jacksonville 53, Decatur MacArthur 13
Johnsburg 38, Woodstock 7
Johnston City 50, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 30
Joliet Catholic def. De La Salle, forfeit
Joliet West 42, Plainfield East 14
Kaneland 38, La Salle-Peru 0
Kankakee 41, Harvey Thornton 0
Lake Forest 42, Libertyville 35
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 18, Morrison 14
Le Roy 34, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14
Lemont 33, Oak Forest 3
Lena-Winslow 22, Galena 10
Lincoln Way Central 29, Waubonsie Valley 13
Lincoln Way West 40, Lockport 39, OT
Lincoln-Way East 49, Andrew 20
Lyons 24, York 7
Macomb 41, Bureau Valley 7
Macon Meridian 23, Fisher 8
Mahomet-Seymour 63, Mattoon 7
Maine South 38, Deerfield 14
Maine West 21, Niles West 14
Marion 44, Carbondale 42
Marist 42, Marmion 0
Martinsville 50, Milford 30
Mather 29, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 6
Metamora 48, East Peoria 14
Metro-East Lutheran 74, Blue Ridge 28
Milledgeville 80, River Ridge 36
Moline 40, Galesburg 7
Momence 38, Watseka 14
Monmouth United 59, Havana 16
Monticello 28, Fairbury Prairie Central 13
Montini 28, SICP 7
Morgan Park 54, Brooks Academy 0
Morton 39, Dunlap 14
Moweaqua Central A&M 35, Heyworth 14
Mt. Carmel 44, Marshall 0
Mt. Zion 28, Effingham 0
Mundelein 35, Waukegan 0
Naperville Central 22, Sandburg 8
Nashville 28, Du Quoin 14
Nazareth 62, Lisle (Benet Academy) 14
Neuqua Valley 49, Metea Valley 20
New Berlin 34, Athens 7
Newton 41, Lawrenceville 7
Niles Notre Dame 28, Leo 0
Normal Community 49, Champaign Centennial 6
Normal University 51, Springfield Southeast 6
Normal West 49, Champaign Central 6
North Greene 32, Beardstown 18
North-Mac 29, Staunton 28, OT
Oak Lawn Richards 49, Evergreen Park 6
Olney 35, Casey-Westfield 20
Orangeville 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 20
Orion 37, Sherrard 14
Oswego 42, Minooka 10
PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central/Greenview def. Riverton, forfeit
Palatine 40, Conant 7
Pana 41, Litchfield 21
Peoria (H.S.) 44, Bloomington 28
Peotone 41, Lisle 10
Pittsfield 42, Auburn 21
Plainfield South 63, Plainfield Central 0
Plano 29, Harvard 22
Potosi/Cassville Co-op, Wis. 27, Warren 18
Prairie Ridge 34, Crystal Lake Central 6
Princeton 57, Aledo (Mercer County) 20
Providence 34, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 6
Quincy 55, Geneseo 18
Quincy Notre Dame 54, Lincoln 12
Red Hill 30, Massac County 0
Regis, Wis. 36, East Moline United Township 35
Richmond-Burton 35, Marengo 21
Robinson 44, Paris 40
Rochelle 64, Ottawa 10
Rockford Guilford 14, Rockford East 10
Rockford Lutheran 24, Oregon 0
Rockridge 28, Monmouth-Roseville 18
Romeoville 40, Joliet Central 7
Roxana 27, East Alton-Wood River 8
Rushville-Industry 34, Princeville 21
Seneca 21, Ottawa Marquette 6
Shelbyville 24, Ridgeview/Lexington 14
South Beloit 52, Rockford Christian Life 8
St. Charles North 43, Lake Park 13
St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Rantoul 0
St. Rita 48, St. Patrick 7
Stagg 20, Thornwood 14
Stanford Olympia 51, Pleasant Plains 14
Stark County 48, Astoria (South Fulton) 14
Sterling 47, Rock Island 14
Sterling Newman 34, Kewanee 14
Stevenson 44, Zion Benton 21
Stillman Valley 49, Winnebago 14
Stockton 52, Dakota 20
Streamwood 40, Elmwood Park 21
Streator 18, Reed-Custer 13
Sycamore 42, Morris 0
Taylorville 35, Charleston 23
Thornton Fractional North 35, Tinley Park 34
Thornton Fractional South 33, Bremen 14
Tolono Unity 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6
Tri-Valley 29, Eureka 12
Triad 49, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6
Tuscola 43, Fieldcrest 0
Vandalia 56, Gillespie 7
Warrensburg-Latham def. Westmont, forfeit
Washington 49, Canton 6
Wauconda 40, Lakes Community 0
West Chicago 41, Riverside-Brookfield 10
West Frankfort 40, Anna-Jonesboro 20
West Prairie/Southeastern 30, Peoria Heights 28
Westville 47, Hoopeston/Armstrong 6
Wheaton Academy 41, Aurora Christian 0
Wheaton North 21, Glenbard North 14, OT
Williamsville 28, Maroa-Forsyth 21
Wilmington 41, Manteno 6
Winchester (West Central) 41, Concord (Triopia) 8
Woodstock Marian 69, St. Edward (IL) 15
Thursday Illinois High School Football Scores
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 32, Chicago Academy/Kelvyn Park 0
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 16, Gage Park 6
Collins Academy 24, Orr 6
Curie 24, Lake View 12
DuSable 22, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 8
Dyett 38, Chicago Vocational 0
Foreman 10, Chicago Little Village 8
Harlan 26, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 22
Lindblom 22, Hubbard 16