Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 8 statewide

By AP News
Published  October 18, 2024 11:01pm CDT
High School Sports
Associated Press

IHSA girls flag football state finals set for this weekend

The inaugural IHSA girls flag football state finals are happening this weekend, with all the action taking place at Willowbrook High School in Villa Park.

Here are the scores and results from the eighth week of high school football around the state of Illinois.

Friday Illinois High School Football Scores Week 8

ALAH 57, Arcola 10

Addison Trail 42, Leyden 17

Alden-Hebron 38, Kirkland Hiawatha 6

Algonquin (Jacobs) 35, McHenry 19

Alton 30, O'Fallon 17

Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 50, Biggsville West Central 8

Annawan-Wethersfield 56, ROWVA-Williamsfield 21

Argo 44, Oak Lawn Community 7

Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Aurora (East) 6

Barrington 42, Hoffman Estates 13

Bartlett 57, Larkin 29

Batavia 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 13

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 56, Granite City 6

Bensenville (Fenton) 28, Ridgewood 27

Benton 54, Pinckneyville 7

Big Foot, Wis. 24, Aurora Christian 6

Bloomington Central Catholic 28, St Bede 3

Bowen 20, Bogan 6

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, DeKalb 39

Breese Central 31, Columbia 0

Brother Rice 35, St. Laurence 6

Buffalo Grove 41, Wheeling 0

Burlington Central 31, Hampshire 6

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 52, Galva 24

Byron 29, Dixon 28

Cahokia 26, Collinsville 9

Calhoun 31, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 16

Camp Point Central 41, Carrollton 28

Carlinville 36, Hillsboro 14

Carlyle 28, Trenton Wesclin 23

Carmi-White County 40, Eldorado 30

Cary-Grove 50, Crystal Lake South 7

Centralia 42, Mount Vernon 16

Chatham Glenwood 34, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 31, OT

Chester 44, Red Bud 7

Chicago ( SSICP) 52, Englewood STEM 0

Chicago (Lane) 27, Payton 7

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 40, Chicago Uplift 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 44, Schurz 0

Chicago Christian 42, Chicago (Christ the King) 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, Fenwick 10

Chicago Sullivan 6, North Lawndale 0

Christian Brothers, Mo. 48, Peoria Notre Dame 28

Clifton Central 41, Gilman Iroquois West 0

Coal City 55, Herscher 0

Cumberland 42, Nokomis 0

Danville 44, Richwoods 26

Decatur St. Teresa 38, Breese Mater Dei 34

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 38, Clinton 20

Downers North 41, Hinsdale South 7

Downers South 55, Proviso East 26

Dupo 41, Sparta 26

Durand-Pecatonica 54, Forreston 26

East Dubuque 48, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg, Wis. 8

East St. Louis 14, Edwardsville 7

El Paso-Gridley 48, Tremont 0

Elmwood 55, Abingdon 32

Erie-Prophetstown 37, Mendota 7

Evanston 17, Glenbrook North 14

Fairfield 40, Hamilton County 14

Farmington 47, LCSRV 6

Fithian Oakwood 42, Catlin (Salt Fork) 33

Flora 1, TDW Academy, Mo. 0

Freeburg 33, Salem 7

Freeport 34, Rockford Jefferson 26

Fremd 48, Schaumburg 6

Fulton 61, Knoxville 40

Geneva 49, St. Charles East 14

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 25, Rock Falls 13

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 62, BHRA 6

Glenbard East 41, Glenbard South 7

Glenbard West 51, Proviso West 0

Glenbrook South 38, New Trier 16

Grant 56, Antioch 54

Grayslake Central 22, Round Lake 12

Grayslake North 35, North Chicago 12

Greenville 41, Piasa Southwestern 0

Gurnee Warren 10, Lake Zurich 3

Hall 35, Riverdale 32

Harrisburg 44, Herrin 35

Hersey 49, Rolling Meadows 7

Highland 63, Jerseyville Jersey 33

Highland Park 17, Maine East 8

Hillcrest 42, Blue Island Eisenhower 17

Hinsdale Central 38, OPRF 14

Hope Academy 33, Kankakee (McNamara) 25

Huntley 48, Dundee-Crown 21

IC Catholic 48, St Viator 28

Illini West (Carthage) 46, West Hancock 12

Illinois Valley Central 34, Pontiac 13

Jacksonville 53, Decatur MacArthur 13

Johnsburg 38, Woodstock 7

Johnston City 50, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 30

Joliet Catholic def. De La Salle, forfeit

Joliet West 42, Plainfield East 14

Kaneland 38, La Salle-Peru 0

Kankakee 41, Harvey Thornton 0

Lake Forest 42, Libertyville 35

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 18, Morrison 14

Le Roy 34, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14

Lemont 33, Oak Forest 3

Lena-Winslow 22, Galena 10

Lincoln Way Central 29, Waubonsie Valley 13

Lincoln Way West 40, Lockport 39, OT

Lincoln-Way East 49, Andrew 20

Lyons 24, York 7

Macomb 41, Bureau Valley 7

Macon Meridian 23, Fisher 8

Mahomet-Seymour 63, Mattoon 7

Maine South 38, Deerfield 14

Maine West 21, Niles West 14

Marion 44, Carbondale 42

Marist 42, Marmion 0

Martinsville 50, Milford 30

Mather 29, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 6

Metamora 48, East Peoria 14

Metro-East Lutheran 74, Blue Ridge 28

Milledgeville 80, River Ridge 36

Moline 40, Galesburg 7

Momence 38, Watseka 14

Monmouth United 59, Havana 16

Monticello 28, Fairbury Prairie Central 13

Montini 28, SICP 7

Morgan Park 54, Brooks Academy 0

Morton 39, Dunlap 14

Moweaqua Central A&M 35, Heyworth 14

Mt. Carmel 44, Marshall 0

Mt. Zion 28, Effingham 0

Mundelein 35, Waukegan 0

Naperville Central 22, Sandburg 8

Nashville 28, Du Quoin 14

Nazareth 62, Lisle (Benet Academy) 14

Neuqua Valley 49, Metea Valley 20

New Berlin 34, Athens 7

Newton 41, Lawrenceville 7

Niles Notre Dame 28, Leo 0

Normal Community 49, Champaign Centennial 6

Normal University 51, Springfield Southeast 6

Normal West 49, Champaign Central 6

North Greene 32, Beardstown 18

North-Mac 29, Staunton 28, OT

Oak Lawn Richards 49, Evergreen Park 6

Olney 35, Casey-Westfield 20

Orangeville 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 20

Orion 37, Sherrard 14

Oswego 42, Minooka 10

PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central/Greenview def. Riverton, forfeit

Palatine 40, Conant 7

Pana 41, Litchfield 21

Peoria (H.S.) 44, Bloomington 28

Peotone 41, Lisle 10

Pittsfield 42, Auburn 21

Plainfield South 63, Plainfield Central 0

Plano 29, Harvard 22

Potosi/Cassville Co-op, Wis. 27, Warren 18

Prairie Ridge 34, Crystal Lake Central 6

Princeton 57, Aledo (Mercer County) 20

Providence 34, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 6

Quincy 55, Geneseo 18

Quincy Notre Dame 54, Lincoln 12

Red Hill 30, Massac County 0

Regis, Wis. 36, East Moline United Township 35

Richmond-Burton 35, Marengo 21

Robinson 44, Paris 40

Rochelle 64, Ottawa 10

Rockford Guilford 14, Rockford East 10

Rockford Lutheran 24, Oregon 0

Rockridge 28, Monmouth-Roseville 18

Romeoville 40, Joliet Central 7

Roxana 27, East Alton-Wood River 8

Rushville-Industry 34, Princeville 21

Seneca 21, Ottawa Marquette 6

Shelbyville 24, Ridgeview/Lexington 14

South Beloit 52, Rockford Christian Life 8

St. Charles North 43, Lake Park 13

St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Rantoul 0

St. Rita 48, St. Patrick 7

Stagg 20, Thornwood 14

Stanford Olympia 51, Pleasant Plains 14

Stark County 48, Astoria (South Fulton) 14

Sterling 47, Rock Island 14

Sterling Newman 34, Kewanee 14

Stevenson 44, Zion Benton 21

Stillman Valley 49, Winnebago 14

Stockton 52, Dakota 20

Streamwood 40, Elmwood Park 21

Streator 18, Reed-Custer 13

Sycamore 42, Morris 0

Taylorville 35, Charleston 23

Thornton Fractional North 35, Tinley Park 34

Thornton Fractional South 33, Bremen 14

Tolono Unity 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6

Tri-Valley 29, Eureka 12

Triad 49, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6

Tuscola 43, Fieldcrest 0

Vandalia 56, Gillespie 7

Warrensburg-Latham def. Westmont, forfeit

Washington 49, Canton 6

Wauconda 40, Lakes Community 0

West Chicago 41, Riverside-Brookfield 10

West Frankfort 40, Anna-Jonesboro 20

West Prairie/Southeastern 30, Peoria Heights 28

Westville 47, Hoopeston/Armstrong 6

Wheaton Academy 41, Aurora Christian 0

Wheaton North 21, Glenbard North 14, OT

Williamsville 28, Maroa-Forsyth 21

Wilmington 41, Manteno 6

Winchester (West Central) 41, Concord (Triopia) 8

Woodstock Marian 69, St. Edward (IL) 15

Thursday Illinois High School Football Scores

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 32, Chicago Academy/Kelvyn Park 0

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 16, Gage Park 6

Collins Academy 24, Orr 6

Curie 24, Lake View 12

DuSable 22, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 8

Dyett 38, Chicago Vocational 0

Foreman 10, Chicago Little Village 8

Harlan 26, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 22

Lindblom 22, Hubbard 16