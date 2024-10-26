Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 9 statewide
Here are the scores and results from the ninth week of high school football around the state of Illinois.
Friday Illinois High School Football Scores Week 9
Alden-Hebron 40, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
Aledo (Mercer County) 56, Mendota 14
Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Crystal Lake South 7
Alton 33, Mount Vernon 32
Amundsen 14, Chicago (Lane) 7
Andrew 41, Neuqua Valley 21
Annawan-Wethersfield 28, Princeville 27
Antioch 53, Grayslake Central 20
Arcola 54, Cerro Gordo 12
Argo 20, Evergreen Park 9
Aurora (West Aurora) 56, Streamwood 0
BHRA 40, Fithian Oakwood 26
Bartlett 27, Elgin 0
Batavia 35, Glenbard North 34
Belleville East 71, Granite City 0
Belvidere North 34, Machesney Park Harlem 20
Benton 34, Harrisburg 7
Bloomington 35, Champaign Centennial 20
Breese Central 50, Herrin 6
Brother Rice 24, SICP 7
Bureau Valley 47, West Hancock 34
Burlington Central 31, Huntley 7
Byron 43, Stillman Valley 0
Byron Center, Mich. 48, Morris 28
Calhoun 56, Beardstown 8
Camp Point Central 40, Winchester (West Central) 0
Canton 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 12
Carlinville 40, Gillespie 3
Carterville 54, Anna-Jonesboro 6
Cary-Grove 55, Dundee-Crown 8
Casey-Westfield 52, Paris 20
Centralia 35, Effingham 19
Champaign Central 27, Peoria Manual 20, OT
Chatham Glenwood 49, Springfield 21
Chicago (Carver Military) 56, Dunbar 14
Chicago (Goode) def. Chicago King, forfeit
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 20, Chicago (Marine) 14
Chicago Christian 28, Aurora Christian 21
Clifton Central 28, Catlin (Salt Fork) 27
Coal City 49, Manteno 0
Collinsville 34, Triad 17
Columbia 21, Jerseyville Jersey 14
Corliss 48, Chicago Vocational 8
Cumberland 38, Argenta-Oreana 22
DeKalb 41, Stagg 0
DeSmet, Mo. 42, Edwardsville 19
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 30, Colfax Ridgeview 8
Deerfield 21, New Trier 10
Deerfield, Wis. 20, Aurora Central Catholic 7
Dixon 55, North Boone 0
Downers North 42, Hinsdale Central 28
Downers South 38, Addison Trail 14
Dunlap 28, Metamora 20
Durand-Pecatonica 33, Seneca 22
Dwight 21, Ottawa Marquette 20
East Moline United Township 40, Galesburg 14
El Paso-Gridley 21, Clinton 14
Elk Grove 21, Rolling Meadows 13
Elmwood 43, LCSRV 6
Eureka 27, Shelbyville 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 20, Bloomington Central Catholic 14
Fairfield 36, Edwards County 14
Farmington 29, Knoxville 0
Fenwick 36, Carmel 12
Flanagan-Cornell 49, Galva 12
Flora 22, Sesser-Valier 16
Foreman 34, Chicago Academy 28
Freeburg 55, Priory, Mo. 21
Freeport 14, Rockford East 6
Fremd 52, Conant 6
Fulton 41, Morrison 7
Geneseo 34, Rock Island 13
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 29, Rockford Lutheran 14
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 29, Springfield Lutheran 14
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43, Moweaqua Central A&M 7
Glenbard East 42, Riverside-Brookfield 19
Glenbard South 62, Larkin 0
Glenbrook South 45, Glenbrook North 13
Grant 42, Lakes Community 12
Grayslake North 38, Round Lake 0
Greenfield-Northwestern 28, Concord (Triopia) 0
Greenville 14, North-Mac 8
Hamilton County def. Vienna, forfeit
Hersey 61, Wheeling 0
Heyworth 34, Fieldcrest 30
Highland 55, Decatur St. Teresa 7
Highland Park 43, Vernon Hills 36
Hinsdale South 62, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 35
Hoffman Estates 28, Schaumburg 20
Hononegah 44, Belvidere 16
Hoopeston 36, Watseka 34
Hope Academy 43, Chicago (Christ the King) 0
IMG Academy, Fla. 14, East St. Louis 13, OT
Illinois Valley Central 47, Rantoul 20
Jacksonville 51, Lincoln 21
Johnsburg 53, Harvard 20
Johnston City 28, Carmi-White County 6
Joliet Catholic 21, Providence 18
Joliet West 43, Plainfield Central 0
Kankakee (McNamara) 45, St. Edward (IL) 0
Kankakee 56, Crete-Monee 14
Kewanee 44, Orion 34
Lake Forest 14, Mundelein 6
Lake Park 20, Wheaton North 7
Lake View 26, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 0
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 42, Dakota 12
Le Roy 55, Fisher 0
Lena-Winslow 58, Forreston 30
Libertyville 35, Gurnee Warren 28
Lincoln Way Central 51, Rich 12
Lincoln Way West 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
Lincoln-Way East 28, Naperville Central 7
Lisle (Benet Academy) 31, DePaul College Prep 24
Lockport 36, Homewood-Flossmoor 32
Loyola 31, Chicago Mt. Carmel 7
Lyons 50, Proviso East 6
Macomb 42, Havana 0
Mahomet-Seymour 42, Richwoods 13
Maine South 55, Evanston 22
Maine West 41, Niles North 7
Marengo 28, Sandwich 14
Marion 55, Mattoon 34
Marist 34, Niles Notre Dame 0
Maroa-Forsyth 43, New Berlin 22
Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 38
Metro-East Lutheran def. Danville Schlarman, forfeit
Minooka 29, Bolingbrook 22
Moline 45, Sterling 31
Momence 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12
Monmouth-Roseville 21, Sterling Newman 0
Montini 28, St. Laurence 3
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 34, Pleasant Hill 14
Mt. Zion 56, Breese Mater Dei 37
Murphysboro 28, Du Quoin 14
Naperville North 44, Sandburg 34
Nashville 48, Dupo 7
Newton 20, Marshall 13
Niles West 25, Maine East 0
Normal Community 40, Peoria (H.S.) 18
Normal University 70, Springfield Lanphier 6
North Lawndale 20, Senn 6
O'Fallon 24, La Salle-Peru 19
Oak Forest 65, Oak Lawn Community 20
Oak Lawn Richards 76, Reavis 0
Oblong 30, Unity Christian 14
Olney 50, Robinson 27
Oregon 57, Rockford Christian 14
Oswego 23, Oswego East 7
Palatine 30, Barrington 24
Pana 42, Staunton 0
Pekin (IL) 62, East Peoria 20
Peoria Notre Dame 65, Danville 36
Peotone 35, Herscher 0
Piasa Southwestern 41, Hillsboro 40
Pinckneyville 28, Massac County 14
Pittsfield 34, PORTA 26, OT
Plainfield South 56, Joliet Central 6
Pontiac 20, Bethalto Civic Memorial 14
Prairie Ridge 41, McHenry 6
Princeton 61, Erie-Prophetstown 14
Prospect 71, Buffalo Grove 27
Quincy 42, Capital City, Mo. 31
Quincy Notre Dame 28, Decatur MacArthur 7
ROWVA-Williamsfield 63, Abingdon 26
Red Bud 46, East Alton-Wood River 32
Red Hill 22, Carlyle 20
Reed-Custer 49, Lisle 12
Richmond-Burton 63, Plano 0
Ridgewood 48, Elmwood Park 21
Ridgewood 56, Biggsville West Central 28
Riverdale 38, Sherrard 6
Riverton 57, Athens 14
Rochester 41, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 27
Rockford Guilford 28, Rockford Boylan 7
Rockford Jefferson 20, Rockford Auburn 14
Rockridge 48, Hall 10
Romeoville 30, Plainfield East 21
Roxana 42, Alton Marquette 0
Rushville-Industry 50, Astoria (South Fulton) 14
Salem 35, Charleston 10
Sangamon Valley 15, Nokomis 14
Shepard 31, Blue Island Eisenhower 6
South Elgin 55, Aurora (East) 0
Springfield Southeast 40, Eisenhower 38
St Bede 38, Ottawa 28
St Viator 21, St. Patrick 12
St. Charles North 35, Geneva 21
St. Francis 39, Nazareth 36
St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14
St. Rita 42, IC Catholic 20
Stanford Olympia 66, Auburn 44
Stark County 49, Monmouth United 22
Stevenson 20, Lake Zurich 17
Stockton 34, Galena 0
Sullivan 19, ALAH 7
Sycamore 52, Cahokia 14
Taylorville def. TDW Academy, Mo., forfeit
Thornton Fractional North 34, Bremen 14
Tinley Park 34, Thornton Fractional South 20
Tolono Unity 42, Monticello 28
Tri-Valley 69, Tremont 6
Vandalia 54, Litchfield 25
Vianney, Mo. 35, Belleville West 27
Villa Grove/Heritage 29, Tri-County 18
Warrensburg-Latham 42, Macon Meridian 0
Washington 54, Morton 18
Waubonsie Valley 70, Metea Valley 28
Wauconda 50, North Chicago 16
West Carroll 36, South Beloit 26
West Chicago 36, Bensenville (Fenton) 35
West Frankfort 44, Sparta 8
West Prairie 64, Peoria Heights 6
Wheaton Academy 48, Woodstock Marian 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 31, St. Charles East 0
Williamsville 56, Pleasant Plains 14
Willowbrook 44, Leyden 6
Wilmington 56, Streator 18
Winnebago 35, Rock Falls 32
York 62, Proviso West 0
Yorkville 20, Plainfield North 0
Young 28, Taft 7
WIAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Division 7=
Potosi/Cassville Co-op, Wis. 7, Warren 6