Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 9 statewide

By AP News
Published  October 26, 2024 1:53pm CDT
High School Sports
Associated Press

Here are the scores and results from the ninth week of high school football around the state of Illinois.

Friday Illinois High School Football Scores Week 9

Alden-Hebron 40, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

Aledo (Mercer County) 56, Mendota 14

Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Crystal Lake South 7

Alton 33, Mount Vernon 32

Amundsen 14, Chicago (Lane) 7

Andrew 41, Neuqua Valley 21

Annawan-Wethersfield 28, Princeville 27

Antioch 53, Grayslake Central 20

Arcola 54, Cerro Gordo 12

Argo 20, Evergreen Park 9

Aurora (West Aurora) 56, Streamwood 0

BHRA 40, Fithian Oakwood 26

Bartlett 27, Elgin 0

Batavia 35, Glenbard North 34

Belleville East 71, Granite City 0

Belvidere North 34, Machesney Park Harlem 20

Benton 34, Harrisburg 7

Bloomington 35, Champaign Centennial 20

Breese Central 50, Herrin 6

Brother Rice 24, SICP 7

Bureau Valley 47, West Hancock 34

Burlington Central 31, Huntley 7

Byron 43, Stillman Valley 0

Byron Center, Mich. 48, Morris 28

Calhoun 56, Beardstown 8

Camp Point Central 40, Winchester (West Central) 0

Canton 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 12

Carlinville 40, Gillespie 3

Carterville 54, Anna-Jonesboro 6

Cary-Grove 55, Dundee-Crown 8

Casey-Westfield 52, Paris 20

Centralia 35, Effingham 19

Champaign Central 27, Peoria Manual 20, OT

Chatham Glenwood 49, Springfield 21

Chicago (Carver Military) 56, Dunbar 14

Chicago (Goode) def. Chicago King, forfeit

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 20, Chicago (Marine) 14

Chicago Christian 28, Aurora Christian 21

Clifton Central 28, Catlin (Salt Fork) 27

Coal City 49, Manteno 0

Collinsville 34, Triad 17

Columbia 21, Jerseyville Jersey 14

Corliss 48, Chicago Vocational 8

Cumberland 38, Argenta-Oreana 22

DeKalb 41, Stagg 0

DeSmet, Mo. 42, Edwardsville 19

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 30, Colfax Ridgeview 8

Deerfield 21, New Trier 10

Deerfield, Wis. 20, Aurora Central Catholic 7

Dixon 55, North Boone 0

Downers North 42, Hinsdale Central 28

Downers South 38, Addison Trail 14

Dunlap 28, Metamora 20

Durand-Pecatonica 33, Seneca 22

Dwight 21, Ottawa Marquette 20

East Moline United Township 40, Galesburg 14

El Paso-Gridley 21, Clinton 14

Elk Grove 21, Rolling Meadows 13

Elmwood 43, LCSRV 6

Eureka 27, Shelbyville 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 20, Bloomington Central Catholic 14

Fairfield 36, Edwards County 14

Farmington 29, Knoxville 0

Fenwick 36, Carmel 12

Flanagan-Cornell 49, Galva 12

Flora 22, Sesser-Valier 16

Foreman 34, Chicago Academy 28

Freeburg 55, Priory, Mo. 21

Freeport 14, Rockford East 6

Fremd 52, Conant 6

Fulton 41, Morrison 7

Geneseo 34, Rock Island 13

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 29, Rockford Lutheran 14

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 29, Springfield Lutheran 14

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43, Moweaqua Central A&M 7

Glenbard East 42, Riverside-Brookfield 19

Glenbard South 62, Larkin 0

Glenbrook South 45, Glenbrook North 13

Grant 42, Lakes Community 12

Grayslake North 38, Round Lake 0

Greenfield-Northwestern 28, Concord (Triopia) 0

Greenville 14, North-Mac 8

Hamilton County def. Vienna, forfeit

Hersey 61, Wheeling 0

Heyworth 34, Fieldcrest 30

Highland 55, Decatur St. Teresa 7

Highland Park 43, Vernon Hills 36

Hinsdale South 62, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 35

Hoffman Estates 28, Schaumburg 20

Hononegah 44, Belvidere 16

Hoopeston 36, Watseka 34

Hope Academy 43, Chicago (Christ the King) 0

IMG Academy, Fla. 14, East St. Louis 13, OT

Illinois Valley Central 47, Rantoul 20

Jacksonville 51, Lincoln 21

Johnsburg 53, Harvard 20

Johnston City 28, Carmi-White County 6

Joliet Catholic 21, Providence 18

Joliet West 43, Plainfield Central 0

Kankakee (McNamara) 45, St. Edward (IL) 0

Kankakee 56, Crete-Monee 14

Kewanee 44, Orion 34

Lake Forest 14, Mundelein 6

Lake Park 20, Wheaton North 7

Lake View 26, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 0

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 42, Dakota 12

Le Roy 55, Fisher 0

Lena-Winslow 58, Forreston 30

Libertyville 35, Gurnee Warren 28

Lincoln Way Central 51, Rich 12

Lincoln Way West 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Lincoln-Way East 28, Naperville Central 7

Lisle (Benet Academy) 31, DePaul College Prep 24

Lockport 36, Homewood-Flossmoor 32

Loyola 31, Chicago Mt. Carmel 7

Lyons 50, Proviso East 6

Macomb 42, Havana 0

Mahomet-Seymour 42, Richwoods 13

Maine South 55, Evanston 22

Maine West 41, Niles North 7

Marengo 28, Sandwich 14

Marion 55, Mattoon 34

Marist 34, Niles Notre Dame 0

Maroa-Forsyth 43, New Berlin 22

Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 38

Metro-East Lutheran def. Danville Schlarman, forfeit

Minooka 29, Bolingbrook 22

Moline 45, Sterling 31

Momence 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12

Monmouth-Roseville 21, Sterling Newman 0

Montini 28, St. Laurence 3

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 34, Pleasant Hill 14

Mt. Zion 56, Breese Mater Dei 37

Murphysboro 28, Du Quoin 14

Naperville North 44, Sandburg 34

Nashville 48, Dupo 7

Newton 20, Marshall 13

Niles West 25, Maine East 0

Normal Community 40, Peoria (H.S.) 18

Normal University 70, Springfield Lanphier 6

North Lawndale 20, Senn 6

O'Fallon 24, La Salle-Peru 19

Oak Forest 65, Oak Lawn Community 20

Oak Lawn Richards 76, Reavis 0

Oblong 30, Unity Christian 14

Olney 50, Robinson 27

Oregon 57, Rockford Christian 14

Oswego 23, Oswego East 7

Palatine 30, Barrington 24

Pana 42, Staunton 0

Pekin (IL) 62, East Peoria 20

Peoria Notre Dame 65, Danville 36

Peotone 35, Herscher 0

Piasa Southwestern 41, Hillsboro 40

Pinckneyville 28, Massac County 14

Pittsfield 34, PORTA 26, OT

Plainfield South 56, Joliet Central 6

Pontiac 20, Bethalto Civic Memorial 14

Prairie Ridge 41, McHenry 6

Princeton 61, Erie-Prophetstown 14

Prospect 71, Buffalo Grove 27

Quincy 42, Capital City, Mo. 31

Quincy Notre Dame 28, Decatur MacArthur 7

ROWVA-Williamsfield 63, Abingdon 26

Red Bud 46, East Alton-Wood River 32

Red Hill 22, Carlyle 20

Reed-Custer 49, Lisle 12

Richmond-Burton 63, Plano 0

Ridgewood 48, Elmwood Park 21

Ridgewood 56, Biggsville West Central 28

Riverdale 38, Sherrard 6

Riverton 57, Athens 14

Rochester 41, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 27

Rockford Guilford 28, Rockford Boylan 7

Rockford Jefferson 20, Rockford Auburn 14

Rockridge 48, Hall 10

Romeoville 30, Plainfield East 21

Roxana 42, Alton Marquette 0

Roxana 42, Greenville 0

Rushville-Industry 50, Astoria (South Fulton) 14

Salem 35, Charleston 10

Sangamon Valley 15, Nokomis 14

Shepard 31, Blue Island Eisenhower 6

South Elgin 55, Aurora (East) 0

Springfield Southeast 40, Eisenhower 38

St Bede 38, Ottawa 28

St Viator 21, St. Patrick 12

St. Charles North 35, Geneva 21

St. Francis 39, Nazareth 36

St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14

St. Rita 42, IC Catholic 20

Stanford Olympia 66, Auburn 44

Stark County 49, Monmouth United 22

Stevenson 20, Lake Zurich 17

Stockton 34, Galena 0

Sullivan 19, ALAH 7

Sycamore 52, Cahokia 14

Taylorville def. TDW Academy, Mo., forfeit

Thornton Fractional North 34, Bremen 14

Tinley Park 34, Thornton Fractional South 20

Tolono Unity 42, Monticello 28

Tri-Valley 69, Tremont 6

Vandalia 54, Litchfield 25

Vianney, Mo. 35, Belleville West 27

Villa Grove/Heritage 29, Tri-County 18

Warrensburg-Latham 42, Macon Meridian 0

Washington 54, Morton 18

Waubonsie Valley 70, Metea Valley 28

Wauconda 50, North Chicago 16

West Carroll 36, South Beloit 26

West Chicago 36, Bensenville (Fenton) 35

West Frankfort 44, Sparta 8

West Prairie 64, Peoria Heights 6

Wheaton Academy 48, Woodstock Marian 0

Wheaton Warrenville South 31, St. Charles East 0

Williamsville 56, Pleasant Plains 14

Willowbrook 44, Leyden 6

Wilmington 56, Streator 18

Winnebago 35, Rock Falls 32

York 62, Proviso West 0

Yorkville 20, Plainfield North 0

Young 28, Taft 7

WIAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Division 7=

Potosi/Cassville Co-op, Wis. 7, Warren 6