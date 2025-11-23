Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: Scores and results from Nov. 22 IHSA state semifinals

By Associated Press
Published  November 23, 2025 9:04am CST
High School Sports
FOX 32 Chicago
Here are the scores and results from the semifinal round of the IHSA state semifinals for Illinois high school football.

Illinois high school football: Scores and results

IHSA Playoffs Semifinals

Class 1A

Brown County 14, Calhoun 13

Lena-Winslow 30, Stockton 16

Class 2A

Maroa-Forsyth 28, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 6

Wilmington 41, El Paso-Gridley 0

Class 3A

Byron 44, Richmond-Burton 10

Unity 51, St Joseph-Ogden 44

Class 4A

Montini Catholic 47, Morris 27

Rochester 43, Central 42, OT

Class 5A

Providence 31, Oak Forest 21

St. Francis 35, Belvidere (North) 13

Class 6A

East Saint Louis 50, St. Laurence 7

Fenwick 28, Nazareth 27, OT

Class 7A

Brother Rice 45, Downers Grove North 17

St Rita 54, Batavia 34

Class 8A

Mt Carmel 42, Fremd 21

Oswego 10, Lockport 7

