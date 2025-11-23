Illinois high school football: Scores and results from Nov. 22 IHSA state semifinals
Here are the scores and results from the semifinal round of the IHSA state semifinals for Illinois high school football.
IHSA Playoffs Semifinals
Class 1A
Brown County 14, Calhoun 13
Lena-Winslow 30, Stockton 16
Class 2A
Maroa-Forsyth 28, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 6
Wilmington 41, El Paso-Gridley 0
Class 3A
Byron 44, Richmond-Burton 10
Unity 51, St Joseph-Ogden 44
Class 4A
Montini Catholic 47, Morris 27
Rochester 43, Central 42, OT
Class 5A
Providence 31, Oak Forest 21
St. Francis 35, Belvidere (North) 13
Class 6A
East Saint Louis 50, St. Laurence 7
Fenwick 28, Nazareth 27, OT
Class 7A
Brother Rice 45, Downers Grove North 17
St Rita 54, Batavia 34
Class 8A
Mt Carmel 42, Fremd 21
Oswego 10, Lockport 7