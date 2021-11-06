Expand / Collapse search

Iowa beat Northwestern 17-12

By Andrew Seligman
Published 
Northwestern
Associated Press

Robbins Pop Warner football team heads to Indiana for regional championship game

Coach Justin Harris along with Ky'ren Edmon, Pierre Ray and Jae'dyn Harris join Good Day Chicago to talk about their successful season on the gridiron and preview their upcoming game against Portage.

EVANSTON, Ill. - Alex Padilla took over for the struggling Spencer Petras and led three scoring drives, Tyler Goodson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown and No. 19 Iowa beat Northwestern 17-12 to stop a two-game losing streak. 

he Hawkeyes got the bounce-back win they were seeking coming off lopsided losses to Purdue and Wisconsin that sent them tumbling 17 spots in the AP poll, though it wasn't exactly a breeze. 

Northwestern pulled to within 17-12 with 2:21 remaining on Andrew Marty's 31-yard touchdown to Evan Hull and quickly got the ball back after Iowa went three and out. 

But Dane Belton immediately sealed it with his second interception, sending the Wildcats to their third straight loss. The Hawkeyes won for the first time since beating Penn State on Oct. 9.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP
 