J.J. Matijevic homers for 1st MLB hit, Houston Astros beat Chicago White Sox 4-3

By Kristie Rieken
Published 
HOUSTON - Rookie J.J. Matijevic homered for his first major league hit and Mauricio Dubon added a two-run shot to power the Houston Astros to a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox

The Astros bounced back from a 7-0 shutout Saturday to get a 2-1 series win. 

The victory breaks a tie between Houston manager Dusty Baker and Chicago manager Tony La Russa, giving the 73-year-old Baker a 106-105 edge against the 77-year-old La Russa in regular-season matchups dating to 1996.
 