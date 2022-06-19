J.J. Matijevic homers for 1st MLB hit, Houston Astros beat Chicago White Sox 4-3

Rookie J.J. Matijevic homered for his first major league hit and Mauricio Dubon added a two-run shot to power the Houston Astros to a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Astros bounced back from a 7-0 shutout Saturday to get a 2-1 series win.

The victory breaks a tie between Houston manager Dusty Baker and Chicago manager Tony La Russa, giving the 73-year-old Baker a 106-105 edge against the 77-year-old La Russa in regular-season matchups dating to 1996.

