Jalen Smith to sign 3-year deal with Chicago Bulls: report

The Chicago Bulls did not wait long to make their first move in free agency.

The Bulls plan to sign free agent center Jalen Smith to a 3-year, $27 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Smith, 24, has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons in Indianapolis, averaging 10 points and 4 rebounds in 19 minutes per game. The former 10th overall pick out of Maryland is 6-foot-10 with a 7'2" wingspan.

Smith is also a solid three-point shooter, posting a 42 percent average over 61 games last season.

The Bulls' roster will feature several new pieces next season with the future of some of the team's most prominent players, such as DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine still uncertain.

Last week, the team dealt lockdown defender Alex Caruso to the Thunder for 21-year-old Josh Giddey. The Bulls also drafted hometown product Matas Buzelis at No. 11 overall.

Patrick Williams also intends to re-sign with the Bulls on a 5-year deal reportedly worth $90 million.