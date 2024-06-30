Patrick Williams intends to re-sign with Chicago Bulls on a 5-year contract | Reports

The Chicago Bulls are planning to shape their future around a former top-five pick with multi-year deal.

Bulls forward Patrick Williams is reportedly re-signing with Chicago on a five-year deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The deal is reportedly worth $90 million.

This is the first major investment the Bulls have made this offseason and it's becoming clear the team is placing an emphasis on youth. Williams, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Florida State, is just 22-years old.

Matas Buzelis, the Bulls first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and Josh Giddey, who the team traded Alex Caruso for, are 19- and 21-years old, respectively.

Williams is experienced. He's played in 213 games and started 175 games. Locking up Williams on a multi-year deal worth that much means he's an integral part of the future.

"I take my role of reshaping this team very seriously," Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas said Wednesday. "Everything is on the table."

Williams averaged 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his four seasons with the Bulls. He was headed for restricted free agency this summer and had a $13 million, fifth-year qualifying offer for 2024-25.

He's become a 3-and-D player in Chicago, and although he hasn't lived up to the potential that comes with being the fourth-overall pick he's been the Bulls' best go-to defender.

Through the first four years of his career, inconsistent play and injuries held Williams back. On February 23, Williams underwent surgery for an initial bone edema in his left foot that sidelined him for the rest of the season. In the 2021-2022 season, Williams missed five months with a dislocated wrist.

It remains to be seen what Williams' peak will look like. His development under a different coaching staff could benefit him.

However, he needs to work his way back from his foot injury first. There's still some uncertainty around his recovery.

"We got to look at his schedule," Karnišovas said. "He was planning to be ready for a training camp."