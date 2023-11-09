Jason Benetti leaving White Sox broadcast booth for Tigers

The Chicago White Sox announced Thursday that play-by-play commentator Jason Benetti is leaving the ballclub to take a job with the Detroit Tigers.

Benetti will serve as the Tigers' play-by-play announcer after spending eight seasons with the White Sox.

"We want to thank Jason Benetti for all he has done for the Chicago White Sox throughout his tenure and for all he means to White Sox fans," White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer said in a statement. "Not only is Jason one of the very best broadcasters across multiple sports, he is a born-and-raised White Sox fan who shared his passion for the team on air night in and night out. He represented the club in the community and engaged with fans, all while delivering one of the very best local broadcasts in Major League Baseball.

Outside of his work with the White Sox, Benetti has also done broadcasts for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball, the Olympics and many more.

The White Sox are currently searching for candidates to pair with color commentator Steve Stone.