Cubs All-Star shortstop Javy Baez will be on the cover of Playstation's "MLB The Show 20" video game.

Baez was revealed as next year's cover athlete Monday morning by the Cubs and Sony Playstation.

The game will be released March 17, 2020. Retail price starts at $59.99.

Baez finished the 2019 campaign hitting .281 with 29 home runs and 85 RBI across 138 games.